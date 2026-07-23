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EU ambassadors agree 21st sanctions package against Russia, EU diplomats say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU ambassadors agree 21st sanctions package against Russia, EU diplomats say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Sanctions European Union Russia Energy Markets

EU Ambassadors Reach Agreement on 21st Sanctions Package Targeting Russia

Overview of the 21st EU Sanctions Package

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - EU ambassadors have reached a political agreement on the 21st sanctions package against Russia, four EU diplomats said on Thursday.

Key Elements of the Sanctions Package

Russian Oil Price Cap Freeze

Two EU diplomats said the package includes a 12-month freeze on the Russian oil price cap, as well as a one-year exemption allowing the transfer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to third countries, with automatic renewal.

Solidarity Among Member States

"Member states showed solidarity with Greece and it's expected that Greece will do the same with others in the future," one EU diplomat said.

Next Steps in the Sanctions Process

Technical Finalization and Adoption

The technical work on the sanctions package will now be concluded and a written procedure for adoption will be launched on Thursday afternoon.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Andrew Gray and Julia Payne; Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • The 21st sanctions package freezes the oil price cap mechanism for 12 months, delaying its planned dynamic adjustment until early 2027, to prevent easing pressure on Russian oil revenues. (europa.eu)
  • It establishes a one‑year exemption, with automatic renewal, for EU countries to transfer Russian LNG to third countries—addressing Greece’s concerns while preserving EU cohesion. (europa.eu)
  • This deal marks continuity in the EU’s broader energy sanctions history, following the 20th package’s bans on LNG terminal services, tankers’ maintenance and shadow‑fleet expansion. (consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 21st EU sanctions package against Russia?
The 21st sanctions package includes a 12-month freeze on the Russian oil price cap and a one-year exemption for the transfer of Russian LNG to third countries.
Who agreed on the new EU sanctions package against Russia?
EU ambassadors reached a political agreement on the new sanctions package, according to four EU diplomats.
What is included in the EU sanctions package related to Russian LNG?
The sanctions package allows a one-year exemption for transferring Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to third countries, with automatic renewal.
How will the new EU sanctions package be adopted?
The sanctions package will undergo technical finalization and adoption through a written procedure.

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