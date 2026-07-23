EU Ambassadors Reach Agreement on 21st Sanctions Package Targeting Russia

Overview of the 21st EU Sanctions Package

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - EU ambassadors have reached a political agreement on the 21st sanctions package against Russia, four EU diplomats said on Thursday.

Key Elements of the Sanctions Package

Russian Oil Price Cap Freeze

Two EU diplomats said the package includes a 12-month freeze on the Russian oil price cap, as well as a one-year exemption allowing the transfer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to third countries, with automatic renewal.

Solidarity Among Member States

"Member states showed solidarity with Greece and it's expected that Greece will do the same with others in the future," one EU diplomat said.

Next Steps in the Sanctions Process

Technical Finalization and Adoption

The technical work on the sanctions package will now be concluded and a written procedure for adoption will be launched on Thursday afternoon.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Andrew Gray and Julia Payne; Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Makini Brice)