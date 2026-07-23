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Israelis fear Saudi nuclear deal could ignite Mideast arms race - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israelis fear Saudi nuclear deal could ignite Mideast arms race

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Middle East

Israel Warns US-Saudi Nuclear Deal Could Ignite Middle East Arms Race

Concerns Over US-Saudi Nuclear Agreement and Regional Security

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, July 23 (Reuters) - A deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia allowing the kingdom to build nuclear reactors using American technology and to enrich uranium has fuelled fears in Israel of the start of an arms race in the Middle East.

The agreement, which still needs Congressional approval, that was announced on Wednesday is meant to allow the Saudis to develop a civilian nuclear programme. 

Israeli Leadership's Response

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence and foreign ministers have so far not commented on the deal, which critics say compromises Israel's long-term security interests. 

Criticism from Former Officials

"The nuclear agreement that is coming together with Saudi Arabia, over Israel’s head, is a serious strategic failure that endangers our security," said former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is seeking to unseat Netanyahu in an October 27 election.

"Nuclear enrichment on Saudi soil could lead to a regional nuclear race and a dangerous loss of control."

Former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said that "the civilian nuclear program in Saudi Arabia will end in nuclear weapons and will lead to a crazy arms race throughout the entire Middle East."

Calls for Action

Israel, which is widely believed to have the region's only nuclear arsenal, must oppose the deal and lobby Congress to stop the deal, he said.

Background and Broader Implications

A civil nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia has been in the works for years during both President Donald Trump's first administration and that of former President Joe Biden.

No deal has come together before now, however, in part because of warnings from nonproliferation groups who say that it could offer Saudi Arabia a path to develop a nuclear weapon.

Israelis also had hoped any deal would come as part of a long-sought normalisation agreement between Israel and the Saudis, as envisioned in the Biden plan.

Security Perspectives

"There is no security official who would say that introducing civilian nuclear capability into Saudi Arabia without integrating the move as part of building a moderate regional alliance is a step that is good for Israel's security," said Benny Gantz, a former defence chief.

(Writing by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. intends to submit a Section 123 nuclear cooperation pact with Saudi Arabia—allowing the kingdom to enrich uranium domestically and build civilian nuclear reactors, though lacking the usual nonproliferation safeguards. (kfgo.com)
  • Israeli figures—including former PM Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Liberman, and Benny Gantz—warn the deal, made “over Israel’s head,” endangers long‑term security and could ignite a dangerous Middle East arms race. (timesofisrael.com)
  • Critics note the deal’s departure from standard practice—such as insufficient International Atomic Energy Agency oversight—and say it could set a destabilizing precedent, encouraging other states (e.g., Iran, Egypt, Turkey) to pursue similar capabilities. (thedailybeast.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Israelis concerned about the Saudi nuclear deal?
Israeli officials fear the deal could start a regional nuclear arms race and compromise Israel's long-term security.
What does the US-Saudi agreement involve?
The agreement allows Saudi Arabia to build nuclear reactors with US technology and enrich uranium for a civilian program.
Has Israel's government officially commented on the deal?
As of now, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and key ministers have not commented on the deal.
What is the main criticism of the Saudi nuclear program?
Critics argue it could allow Saudi Arabia a path to nuclear weapons, increasing regional security risks.
Was this deal expected as part of any other agreement?
Some Israelis hoped any nuclear deal would be tied to a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

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