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Spain attributes over 1,000 excess deaths to heat in second-hottestJune ever - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain attributes over 1,000 excess deaths to heat in second-hottestJune ever

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Climate Spain Health

Spain Attributes Over 1,000 Excess Deaths to Heat in Record-Breaking June

Record Heatwave and Its Impact on Spain

Excess Deaths Linked to Extreme Temperatures

MADRID, July 1 (Reuters) - Spain recorded 1,029 excess deaths last month attributable to heat, official data showed on Wednesday, as a five-day heatwave with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) made it the second-hottest month of June on record.

• Data on the Health Ministry's daily mortality monitoring system MoMo showed this June had the most deaths attributed to heat since the same month in 2015.

Temperature Records and Historical Context

Unprecedented Temperature Increases

• Average temperatures last month were 3.2 degrees higher than normal, weather agency AEMET said, making it the second-hottest June on record after June 2025.

Population Exposed to Health Risks

• At the heatwave's peak on June 23, 35.7 million people — roughly 73% of the country's population — were exposed to health risks due to the heat; 38% of them faced high risk.

Frequency and Intensity of Heatwaves

• There have been 12 heatwaves in June since 1975, with half of them occurring in the past decade.

• The 13 hottest months of June since records began in 1961 all occurred in the 21st century.

Expert Commentary

• This is evidence that heatwaves appear at the beginning of summer with a higher frequency than before, said AEMET spokesperson Ruben del Campo.

Record-Breaking Temperatures and Regional Impact

Temperature Records Broken

• Between June 1 and 30, 165 maximum temperature records — 145 of them monthly and 20 all-time — and 225 highest minimum temperature records — 180 monthly and 45 all-time — were broken at local measuring stations, AEMET said.

Regional Effects of the Heatwave

• The first heatwave of the summer was exceptional in the country's north "not only because of its intensity, but also because of its duration and persistence," the agency added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • June 2026 was Spain’s second-warmest June since 1961, with average temperatures 3.2 °C above the 1991‑2020 norm (euronews.com).
  • The Health Ministry’s MoMo system estimates around 1,029 excess heat-related deaths—highest since 2015 (arabnews.com).
  • The late‑June heatwave broke numerous max and min temperature records, including the hottest June days and tropical nights, amid a trend of earlier and more frequent early‑summer heatwaves (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many excess deaths were attributed to heat in Spain last June?
Spain recorded 1,029 excess deaths in June attributed to heat, according to official Health Ministry data.
How hot did temperatures get during Spain's June heatwave?
Temperatures surpassed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) during the five-day heatwave.
What percentage of Spain's population was at risk during the June heatwave?
At the heatwave's peak, 35.7 million people (about 73% of the population) were exposed to health risks.
How many heat records were broken in Spain during June?
Between June 1 and 30, 165 maximum temperature records and 225 highest minimum temperature records were broken at local measuring stations.
Why is the frequency of heatwaves increasing in Spain according to AEMET?
AEMET reports that heatwaves now appear at the beginning of summer with higher frequency than before, with half of all June heatwaves since 1975 occurring in the past decade.

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