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Poland warns Russia seeks to exploit Ukraine tensions with sabotage operations - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland warns Russia seeks to exploit Ukraine tensions with sabotage operations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Poland Alerts to Russian Sabotage Risks Amid Heightened Ukraine Tensions

Polish Special Services Prepare for Russian Sabotage Operations

WARSAW, July 1 (Reuters) - Polish special services are preparing for possible Russian sabotage operations aimed at inflaming tensions between Poles and Ukrainians, Tomasz Siemoniak, minister in charge of special services, told RMF FM Radio on Wednesday. 

Deteriorating Poland-Ukraine Relations

Relations between Poland and Ukraine have deteriorated after President Karol Nawrocki's decision to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Poland's highest state honour due to a dispute over the naming of a Ukrainian army unit after insurgents blamed for massacring Poles during World War Two.

Escalation of Russian Information Warfare

Siemoniak said Russian information warfare against Poland had intensified in recent weeks, with trolls and bots seeking to amplify disputes and influence Poland's online space. 

"Russia's dream, the dream of the Russian services, was and is the greatest possible tension between Poland and Ukraine," Siemoniak said.

Potential Provocations and Sabotage Scenarios

Asked about the possibility of a Russian provocation, including an attack targeting Ukrainians in Poland that could further inflame public sentiment, Siemoniak said such scenarios were entirely plausible.

Targets of Russian Interest

"We observe the interest of people who are commissioned by Russian services in various facilities which are important from the Polish-Ukrainian point of view," Siemoniak said. 

He added the interest was not limited to military facilities, critical infrastructure and sites involved in military support for Ukraine, but also extended to aid organisations and other locations linked to Polish-Ukrainian cooperation.

Authorities’ Response and Precautionary Measures

He said authorities were not suggesting any specific plot was imminent but had to anticipate attempts by Russia to exploit current tensions.

Broader Western Intelligence Concerns

More broadly, Siemoniak said Western intelligence agencies are concerned about the risk of Russian hybrid, or even kinetic attacks, against Poland and the Baltic states. 

"Russia has an arsenal of such actions and... they are preparing them," he said. "We have to take into account various possibilities."

(Reporting by Barbara Erling; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Polish authorities warn Russia may exploit rising tensions with sabotage or provocation targeting sites tied to Polish‑Ukrainian cooperation.
  • This warning follows Poland’s decision in June 2026 to strip Ukrainian President Zelenskiy of its highest state honour—over a naming dispute related to a controversial WWII unit, heightening bilateral friction.
  • The move aligns with broader concerns: Poland and NATO allies cite growing Russian hybrid operations—including professional sabotage cells, railway attacks, information warfare, and drone or missile provocations—to undermine Western cohesion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Polish special services preparing for Russian sabotage?
Polish authorities are preparing for possible Russian sabotage as tensions between Poland and Ukraine rise, and due to intensified information warfare targeting critical infrastructure and Polish-Ukrainian cooperation.
How has Russia intensified its information warfare against Poland?
Russia has used trolls and bots to amplify disputes, influence Poland's online space, and potentially inflame tensions between Poles and Ukrainians.
What triggered the recent deterioration in Poland-Ukraine relations?
Relations deteriorated after Poland stripped Ukraine's president of a top honor due to a dispute over the naming of a Ukrainian army unit linked to historical massacres.
Which facilities are potential targets for Russian sabotage in Poland?
Potential targets include military facilities, critical infrastructure, aid organizations, and other sites related to Polish-Ukrainian cooperation.
Is there an imminent threat of a Russian hybrid or kinetic attack?
While authorities do not suggest a specific imminent plot, they warn of the need to anticipate potential hybrid or kinetic attacks from Russia.

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