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South African anti-migrant protests turn violent, with cars torched, gunshots fired - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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South African anti-migrant protests turn violent, with cars torched, gunshots fired

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Economy Africa

Violence Erupts in South African Anti-Migrant Protests in Durban and Soweto

Overview of Recent Anti-Migrant Protests

Incidents in Durban and Soweto

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Anti-migrant protests in South Africa turned violent on Thursday, one in the coastal city of Durban and another in Johannesburg's Soweto township, with cars torched at both and gunshots fired in Soweto, local media reported.

Durban: Refugee Centre Protest

The unrest in Durban followed a protest by a group demanding that a refugee centre stop processing asylum applications, the reports said.

News website News24 said about 10 vehicles were overturned and set alight, while shops owned by foreign nationals were looted.

Soweto: Clashes and Gunfire

In Soweto, residents clashed with foreign shop owners and gunshots were heard, broadcaster Newzroom Afrika said.

Context and Background

Ongoing Anti-Migrant Sentiment

South Africa has seen months of anti-migrant marches this year that have drawn international criticism.

Some of the marches have descended into violence and looting, and thousands of African foreign nationals have fled the country.

Socioeconomic Factors

Blame on Migrants

Migrants are often blamed for taking jobs, fuelling crime and straining public services, claims that social scientists say are not supported by evidence.

Economic Inequality and Migration

Three decades since apartheid ended, South Africa remains deeply unequal and about a third of people are out of work. Despite this, it remains Africa's largest economy and continues to draw migrants.

(Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov;Editing by Alexander Winning and Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Protests erupted at Durban’s Home Affairs refugee centre over a court‑mandated influx of asylum seekers, with cars torched, scrapyards set alight and business windows smashed. Police intervened to disperse crowds and escort asylum seekers. (ecr.co.za)
  • In Soweto, clashes between residents and foreign‑owned shops escalated into violence, with gunshots fired and multiple vehicles set ablaze. Law enforcement brought the situation under control. (ecr.co.za)
  • The unrest reflects broader frustration amid South Africa’s sluggish growth, soaring unemployment (~33%), and mounting anti‑migrant sentiment, which experts warn could harm the informal economy and fuel further xenophobic violence. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the recent anti-migrant protests in South Africa?
The protests were sparked by a group demanding that a Durban refugee centre stop processing asylum applications, and broader tensions over migration.
Which cities in South Africa experienced violent anti-migrant protests?
Durban and Johannesburg's Soweto township experienced violent protests with cars torched and shops looted.
What type of violence was reported during the protests?
Cars were overturned and set alight, gunshots were fired, and shops owned by foreign nationals were looted.
Why are migrants often targeted during protests in South Africa?
Migrants are often blamed for taking jobs, fuelling crime, and straining public services, though these claims are disputed by social scientists.
How does South Africa's economic situation impact migration?
Despite high unemployment and inequality, South Africa remains Africa's largest economy and continues to attract migrants.

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