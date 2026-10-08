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Kremlin: Russia agrees with Rubio that Ukraine conflict is in a stalemate - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin: Russia agrees with Rubio that Ukraine conflict is in a stalemate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Kremlin Agrees With Rubio Over Ukraine Conflict Stalemate, Seeks Diplomatic Path

Kremlin's Position and Diplomatic Efforts in Ukraine Conflict

Agreement on Stalemate

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Thursday that Russia agreed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the Ukraine conflict was in a stalemate.

"Yes, we agree with him," Russian news agencies quoted Peskov as saying on the sidelines of a meeting of leaders of ex-Soviet states in Turkmenistan.

Diplomatic Solutions and Peace Efforts

Role of Diplomacy

State news agency RIA quoted Peskov as saying it was up to diplomats to find ways of moving towards peace.

"The art of diplomacy precisely involves finding some way out that would allow moving onto a peaceful track," Peskov was quoted as saying.

Upcoming Diplomatic Meetings

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet Ukrainian representatives on Friday in Miami to discuss new ideas and try to produce a unified proposal for resolving the war, an American source familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

Prospects for High-Level Summits

Three-Way Summit Unlikely

Peskov was quoted as saying he saw no immediate prospect for a three-way summit between Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Donald Trump.

Kremlin's Long-Term Approach

Comprehensive Solution Over Temporary Measures

He restated the Kremlin's position that Russia wanted an overall solution to the conflict and was not interested in temporary measures, like a limited ceasefire.

"We are not for a fragmented solution, we are for a comprehensive solution that will allow for sustainable settlement for many, many years, for decades," the agencies quoted him as saying.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Nia Williams and David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Peskov publicly agreed with Rubio’s characterization of the Ukraine conflict as a stalemate and emphasized diplomacy as the means to a peaceful resolution.
  • Russia remains opposed to piecemeal or temporary measures like ceasefires, advocating instead for a long-term, comprehensive solution.
  • U.S. envoys are actively engaging with Ukrainian counterparts in Miami to develop new diplomatic proposals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Kremlin say about the Ukraine conflict?
The Kremlin stated that Russia agrees with Marco Rubio that the Ukraine conflict is currently in a stalemate.
Who is involved in seeking a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war?
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Ukrainian representatives to discuss new ideas for resolving the war.
What is Russia's stance on possible peace measures in Ukraine?
Russia favors a comprehensive solution for a sustainable settlement over temporary or fragmented ceasefire measures.
Is there a prospect for a summit between Russia, Ukraine, and the US?
Dmitry Peskov stated there is no immediate prospect for a three-way summit between Putin, Zelenskiy, and Trump.

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