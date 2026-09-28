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Thirteen killed in fire at pyrotechnics factory in Russia's Yaroslavl region, TASS reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Thirteen Killed as Fire Engulfs Russian Pyrotechnics Factory in Yaroslavl

Deadly Fire Incident at Pyrotechnics Factory

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Thirteen people were killed in a fire at a pyrotechnics factory in Russia's Yaroslavl region on Monday, state-run news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services.

Details of the Blaze

The blaze engulfed two buildings in the village of Kubrinsk near the town of Pereslavl-Zalessky. Around 100 emergency personnel were deployed to contain the fire, local governor Mikhail Evrayev said.

Emergency Response Efforts

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case over alleged violations of industrial safety regulations, the agency said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Marina Bobrova; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The blaze broke out at a pyrotechnics production facility and engulfed two buildings in Kubrinsk near Pereslavl‑Zalessky, resulting in 13 fatalities and multiple unaccounted-for workers, with around 100 emergency responders deployed.
  • Authorities have launched a criminal case under Article 217, Part 3 of Russia’s Criminal Code concerning industrial safety violations, and investigators are conducting expert examinations on site.
  • Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit that ignited stored pyrotechnic materials, causing explosions – highlighting ongoing safety risks in hazardous manufacturing sectors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the pyrotechnics factory fire occur?
The fire occurred in the village of Kubrinsk in Russia's Yaroslavl region, near Pereslavl-Zalessky.
How many people died in the Yaroslavl pyrotechnics factory fire?
Thirteen people were killed in the factory fire, according to emergency services.
What actions have Russian authorities taken after the fire?
Authorities have opened a criminal case over alleged violations of industrial safety regulations.
How many emergency personnel responded to the fire?
Around 100 emergency personnel were deployed to contain the blaze.
Which news agency reported the Yaroslavl factory fire?
The incident was reported by the state-run news agency TASS, citing emergency services.

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