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UK counter-terror police question five men held at airbase used by US to attack Iran - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK counter-terror police question five men held at airbase used by US to attack Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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UK Police Question Five Men in Suspected RAF Fairford Iran Terror Plot

Details Emerge on RAF Fairford Terror Investigation

By Toby Shepheard

Arrests and Initial Police Response

FAIRFORD, England, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British police were questioning five men on Monday on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences after their detention near an air base used by the US to strike Iran.

Officers seized the men in the early hours of Sunday after a tip-off that three large white vans were heading to the military airfield of RAF Fairford in west England.

International Involvement and Suspect Motives

US President Donald Trump said the suspects had been looking to do "big damage" and had been under investigation by British and US authorities. 

British counterterrorism detectives have not given the suspects' identities. But a source familiar with the investigation said an Iranian-linked motive was considered the most likely, while a Russian sabotage operation or an Islamist plot were also being looked at as possibilities.

Police have released little information and there were questions about whether the suspects were under the level of surveillance that Trump suggested.

Local Witnesses and Community Response

A local farmer, who has not been named, said she had alerted police after seeing a group of "hooded and masked men" running into the fields. 

"I believe that my 999 (emergency) call foiled whatever plans they had," the farmer told BBC radio.

Defence minister Wes Streeting told the BBC the farmer had only a "partial picture" and said he would not speculate about motives of a live investigation. 

But speaking about a general Iranian threat to the country, he said: "We know that Iran and their proxies wish to do us harm. We know that they hate our democracy, and we know that we regularly have to thwart Iranian attempts to threaten either our interests or indeed our allies."

National Security Context

Heightened Terrorism Threat in the UK

TERRORISM THREAT SEVERE

Britain in April raised its national terrorism threat level to "severe" from "substantial" after a series of antisemitic incidents in north London, indicating a terrorist attack within the six months is considered highly likely.

Police said they were investigating Iran links to many of the incidents in which properties connected to the Jewish community or Iranian dissidents were targeted.

Government and International Reactions

In May, Britain sanctioned 12 individuals and entities linked to Iran, accusing them of involvement in hostile ‌activity including plotting attacks and providing financial services to groups seeking to destabilise the UK and other countries.

Iran has repeatedly denied involvement in attacks or plots in the UK and elsewhere.

Responding to the Fairford arrests, the US Embassy issued a security alert saying US citizens should "exercise caution" and be "mindful of personal security".

"US-associated facilities, gatherings, and organizations may be at heightened risk," the statement said.

RAF Fairford’s Strategic Role

US Operations and Iranian Warnings

The British government had given authorisation to the US to use bombers based at Fairford to strike Iranian missile sites that were attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz. 

The government has said Prime Minister Andy Burnham is being regularly updated on the incident and he dropped out of attending several events at his Labour Party's annual conference on Sunday. 

Iran's Revolutionary Guards had warned Britain in July not to allow US bombers to ‌fly from Fairford, saying any base used to launch attacks would be a legitimate target.

Security Measures and Local Impact

In Fairford, police have imposed a 400-metre cordon around the base and evacuated residents from 85 homes.

A bomb disposal robot could be seen on Sunday operating around the three white vans, while security was stepped up around the base. Armed police stood guard at the main entrance while large machinery was used to block other access points. 

Security was also stepped up at other US bases in Britain.  

Additional Reporting

(Additional reporting by Sarah Young and Sam Tabahriti; Writing by Kate Holton and Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Five men detained near RAF Fairford following a tip‑off about suspicious vans heading toward the U.S.‑used base; they face explosives and terrorism charges. (axios.com)
  • RAF Fairford is a forward operating location for U.S. bombers in Iran conflict; prior warning issued by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards labeled such bases as “legitimate targets.” (theguardian.com)
  • The UK’s terrorism threat level remains at “severe” (attack highly likely), raised in April amid broader concerns over state‑linked and extremist threats. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were five men detained near RAF Fairford?
The men were detained on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences after being spotted near RAF Fairford, a US military airbase.
What is the suspected motive behind the RAF Fairford incident?
Authorities believe an Iran-linked motive is most likely, but other possibilities like a Russian sabotage or Islamist plot are being investigated.
How did authorities learn about the suspected plot?
Police acted on a tip-off from a local farmer who reported seeing hooded and masked men near the base.
How has the UK responded to the security threat?
Police imposed a 400-metre cordon around RAF Fairford, evacuated nearby homes, and increased security around US bases in the UK.
What is the current UK terrorism threat level?
The UK raised its terrorism threat level to 'severe' after a series of incidents, meaning an attack is highly likely.

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