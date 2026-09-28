GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian bomb factory acquiring Siemens technology amid sanctions - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image illustrating the Biysk Oleum Factory's acquisition of Siemens equipment via intermediaries, highlighting the circumvention of Western sanctions. This reflects ongoing military production efforts in Russia.
Headlines

French far-right leader Bardella denies media claim he made antisemitic remarks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics France Elections News

French Far-Right's Bardella Rejects Mediapart Antisemitism Allegations Ahead of Election

Allegations and Responses Surrounding Jordan Bardella

By Michel Rose

Mediapart's Report and Bardella's Denial

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French far-right leader Jordan Bardella on Monday denied a report by investigative website Mediapart alleging he made antisemitic remarks in private messages over a decade ago, calling the allegations "crude fabrications".

The report comes as Bardella's far-right National Rally (RN) party, whose presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is leading polls ahead of next year's election, seeks to clear its racist image and build close ties with Israel.

Bardella's Official Statement

"I formally dispute the accusations against me by Mediapart, which attributes to me deranged and antisemitic remarks that I supposedly made when I was a minor. These are obviously crude forgeries," Bardella wrote on X. He said he had instructed his lawyer to pursue "all necessary proceedings" against Mediapart.

Details of the Mediapart Investigation

Mediapart, in a report published on Monday, said it had reviewed dozens of private messages from 2013-2015 - the early years of Bardella's career in the National Front, the forerunner of the RN - that it said showed a pattern of antisemitic and conspiratorial rhetoric. 

Specific Allegations

Mediapart cited one message in which it said Bardella claimed "all the banks are owned by Jews".

Authentication and Testimonies

The left-leaning outlet, which has a long history of unearthing political scandals in France, said it had independently authenticated the private messages, and had also drawn on testimony from former party colleagues, which it named with first names and the initial of their last names.

Political Context and Party Response

Bardella, 31, has become the face of the RN's decade-long effort to "de-demonise", or normalise, its image. He was the party's de facto presidential candidate until July, when an appeals court cleared Le Pen to run for the presidency, and will be France's prime minister if she wins next year's vote.

Le Pen's Reaction

Le Pen, speaking with reporters on Monday, said she believed the report could "only be a fake, a manipulation, a dirty trick". She said she expected Bardella to file an imminent defamation lawsuit, adding she had nothing to discuss with her young protege. 

Impact on Election Prospects

A Monday poll showed her coming first in next April's first round vote and beating both leftist and centrist candidates in a May runoff.

Previous Controversies and Party Measures

A slew of antisemitic, Islamophobic and racist comments by some RN candidates derailed the party's hopes of winning a parliamentary majority in France's legislative vote in 2024. Bardella at the time pledged to avoid such "casting errors" in the future by systematically kicking out any candidates with a history of toxic statements.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Juliette Jabkhiro; editing by Gabriel Stargardter, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Bardella claims he was a minor in 2013 and rejects the allegations as crude forgeries, instructing his lawyer to pursue legal action.(boursorama.com)
  • Mediapart says it authenticated private messages from 2013–2015, including claims like “the Jew must dominate other peoples… a sionist is necessarily Jewish,” indicating a troubling pattern in early writings.(boursorama.com)
  • Marine Le Pen, leading in April 2027 polls, backs Bardella and suggests the report is likely a manipulation; recent polling shows her leading first round with 35–36% and defeating Jean‑Luc Mélenchon in runoff scenarios.(marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations were made against Jordan Bardella?
Mediapart claimed that Jordan Bardella made antisemitic remarks in private messages from 2013-2015.
How did Bardella respond to the antisemitism allegations?
Bardella denied the allegations, calling them 'crude fabrications' and said he would take legal action.
How has the National Rally addressed its image issues?
Bardella pledged to remove any candidates with a history of toxic or racist statements to improve the party's image.
What past controversies has the RN faced regarding racism?
Antisemitic and racist comments by some RN candidates have previously hindered the party's legislative success.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for SpaceX's Starship makes orbital debut deploying Starlinks before early ending

SpaceX's Starship makes orbital debut deploying Starlinks before early ending

Image for SOCAR matches Eni's fuel price cap, helping Italy tame costs

SOCAR matches Eni's fuel price cap, helping Italy tame costs

Image for Thirteen killed in fire at pyrotechnics factory in Russia's Yaroslavl region, TASS reports

Thirteen killed in fire at pyrotechnics factory in Russia's Yaroslavl region, TASS reports

Image for UK first-time buyer scheme lifts housebuilders, but success hinges on design

UK first-time buyer scheme lifts housebuilders, but success hinges on design

Image for Stocks fall, squeezed by rising oil prices and Treasury yields 

Stocks fall, squeezed by rising oil prices and Treasury yields 

Image for French court finds Swiftair guilty of corporate manslaughter over Mali crash

French court finds Swiftair guilty of corporate manslaughter over Mali crash

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for UN experts call for halt to Trump policy of migrant deportations to third countries
UN experts call for halt to Trump policy of migrant deportations to third countries
Image for Italian court convicts three Egyptians for kidnapping slain student Regeni
Italian court convicts three Egyptians for kidnapping slain student Regeni
Image for Italy's Meloni passes by-election test against new far-right rival
Italy's Meloni passes by-election test against new far-right rival
Image for Russia says it hit cargo vessels bound for Ukraine, telecoms infrastructure in Kyiv
Russia says it hit cargo vessels bound for Ukraine, telecoms infrastructure in Kyiv
Image for UK examines foreign state involvement in suspected airbase plot, releases suspects
UK examines foreign state involvement in suspected airbase plot, releases suspects
Image for Poland lifts warning to take shelter following Russia strikes on Ukraine
Poland lifts warning to take shelter following Russia strikes on Ukraine
Image for Sweden faces political deadlock after Andersson gives up attempt to form government
Sweden faces political deadlock after Andersson gives up attempt to form government
Image for Cricket-Buttler ruled out of Pakistan Tri-series with hamstring injury
Cricket-Buttler ruled out of Pakistan Tri-series with hamstring injury
Image for US, Iran set to hold separate talks with mediators on Monday or Tuesday, official says
US, Iran set to hold separate talks with mediators on Monday or Tuesday, official says
Image for Top NATO commander urges states to condemn Russian acts of sabotage
Top NATO commander urges states to condemn Russian acts of sabotage
Image for Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal
Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal
Image for Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on
Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on
View All Headlines Posts