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US, Iran set to hold separate talks with mediators on Monday or Tuesday, official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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US, Iran, and Mediators Prepare for Key Negotiations in New York Next Week

Key Developments and Negotiation Details

Qatari Mediation Efforts in New York

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Qatari mediators are likely to hold separate talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in New York and with the US side on Monday or Tuesday, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters, in a fresh push to end the war.

The talks are expected to focus on an amended version of a seven-day proposal that Iran presented last week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Participants and Representation

Araqchi remains in New York after attending the General Assembly. It was not immediately clear who would represent the US side in the talks with mediators.

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency later confirmed that Araqchi would meet the mediators in the US on Monday morning, New York time.

Agenda and Expectations

The two sides will "examine the latest proposals and views regarding the current situation", ISNA added.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told state media later on Monday that Araqchi's stay in New York had not been extended and that the foreign minister would return to Tehran according to his original schedule.

Baghaei made no comment on the talks with mediators.

US Response and Further Negotiation Prospects

TRUMP HAS FLAGGED FURTHER TALKS THIS WEEK

Iran's Seven-Day Plan and US Reaction

Iran's seven-day plan envisages an end to all hostilities in Iran and Lebanon, the unfreezing of billions of dollars' worth of Iranian assets, an end to sanctions on Iranian oil and the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports.

Tehran would then allow the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the two sides would also resume talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had rejected Iran's proposal, saying Tehran wanted a swift agreement because of the crippling economic pressure it is under.

However, he also told Axios on Sunday that he expected US negotiators to engage in further talks this week.

Iran's Position and Conditions

Araqchi said on Sunday that mediators had not formally conveyed a US rejection to Tehran and that Iran was awaiting Washington's definitive position before deciding its next steps.

"Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met," he said on Sunday, adding that only a negotiated solution could resolve the impasse.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills, additional reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Writing by Eman Abouhassira, Editing by Aidan Lewis and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Qatari mediators will conduct separate talks with Iran and the U.S. in New York on Sept 29–30, centered on a revised version of Iran’s seven‑day ceasefire and economic package presented at the UN General Assembly (internazionale.it).
  • Iran’s plan includes ending hostilities in Iran and Lebanon, unfreezing billions in assets, lifting oil sanctions and the U.S. naval blockade, in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restarting nuclear negotiations (internazionale.it).
  • President Trump publicly rejected the proposal over the weekend but indicated U.S. negotiators may still engage further this week; Iran says it has not received formal rejection through mediators and awaits Washington’s definitive position (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the US and Iran mediator talks expected to take place?
The talks are likely to occur on Monday or Tuesday this week in New York.
Who will participate in the mediated talks between the US and Iran?
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will meet with mediators, while the US representative has not been specified.
What is the focus of the US-Iran mediated discussions?
The discussions aim to address Iran's seven-day proposal, ending hostilities, unfreezing assets, and lifting sanctions.
What are Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran requires an end to hostilities, lifting of oil sanctions, and unfreezing of assets before reopening the Strait.
Has the US responded to Iran's seven-day plan?
US President Donald Trump said he rejected the original proposal but expects further talks this week.

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