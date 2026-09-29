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Explosions heard in Kyiv, Reuters witness says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Explosions heard in Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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headlines Ukraine Conflict Breaking News Russia

Explosions Reported in Kyiv as Near-Daily Russian Strikes Continue

Ongoing Russian Attacks and Impact on Kyiv

Recent Explosions and Immediate Effects

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, as Russia continues its near-daily attacks on the country in its fifth year of the war.

Damage to Infrastructure

Missile debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building, among other damage, and a non-residential building caught fire in another part of the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Casualties from Recent Strikes

Reported Deaths and Injuries

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said nine people had been killed and more than 80 injured in Russian drone strikes throughout the country, including in Kyiv.

Official Sources and Reporting

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jamie Freed and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Explosive impacts in Kyiv highlight continued escalation of air attacks by Russia amid the fifth year of war and preparations for a harsh winter season; daily life remains heavily disrupted (investing.com).
  • Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed damage in Kyiv, including debris in a residential courtyard and a building fire, underscoring urban civilian vulnerabilities (fidelity.com).
  • Zelenskiy’s count of nine fatalities and over 80 injuries across Ukraine comes amid a sustained barrage of drone and missile strikes targeting infrastructure and energy facilities (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kyiv on September 29?
Explosions were heard in Kyiv as missile debris fell in residential areas and fires broke out due to ongoing Russian attacks.
Who reported the explosions in Kyiv?
A Reuters witness reported the explosions in Kyiv, with further details shared by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
What damage was caused by the explosions?
Missile debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building and a non-residential building caught fire in another part of Kyiv.
How many casualties were reported from the Russian drone strikes?
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, nine people were killed and over 80 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine, including Kyiv.

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