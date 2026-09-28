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Kyiv Science Academy hit as Russian jet-drones strike across Ukraine - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kyiv Science Academy hit as Russian jet-drones strike across Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Russian Drone Strikes Damage Kyiv Science Academy, Hit Civilian and Economic Targets

Overview of Recent Russian Drone Attacks in Ukraine

KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed when a drone hit the National Academy of Sciences in central Kyiv on Monday, as Russia pounded the centre of the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a total of 19 people had been injured, six of whom were being treated in hospital. Sirens echoed through the streets as black smoke billowed into the sky.

Escalation of Drone Attacks and Ukrainian Response

In recent weeks, Russia has begun hitting Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with faster, high-flying jet drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Ukraine was able to intercept only just over half - far fewer than when facing the older, propeller-powered versions.   

Impact on Civilian and Economic Infrastructure

A pharmaceutical company, petrol stations and a medical facility were also hit in Kyiv on Monday, Zelenskiy said, while in other cities and regions, civilian facilities, businesses and communications infrastructure were targeted.

"Every one of Ukraine's partners must see from this terror, from these strikes, that supporting Ukraine means truly supporting people's lives," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.

Attack on Business Centre in Dnipro

ATTACK ON BUSINESS CENTRE IN DNIPRO  

In the southeastern city of Dnipro, a Russian drone attack on a business centre killed three, officials said.

Expansion of Targets to Economic Facilities

In particular, Russia has been widening its attacks on economic targets beyond warehouses, port facilities and energy infrastructure, in recent days hitting data centres and telecoms facilities.  

Another person was killed in a logistics office in Synelnykove, southeast of Dnipro, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Damage to Historic and Civilian Structures

In Kyiv, flames leaped from the historic Academy building, where rubble was strewn across the courtyard. Firefighters doused the building in water and searched for people in the wreckage. 

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia of cynicism for targeting a scientific institution in the middle of the working day.

"Russia is deliberately expanding the boundaries of what it believes the world will tolerate. Every attack left without a strong response only encourages the next one," he said. 

Casualties and Local Impact

Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said 19 people had been injured in the daytime attack on the business centre in Dnipro.

Hanzha said the centre was surrounded by residential buildings, a park, a library and offices in the heart of the city: "Hundreds of people are here in the middle of the working day."

Ukrainian Counterattacks and Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine has also increased attacks on Russia, targeting oil refineries as well as online retailers to try to undermine revenues and support for Moscow's war effort.

Zelenskiy said on Monday that it had struck Russian oil facilities in the Krasnodar region and two defence plants.

Both sides have denied deliberately targeting civilians.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk, Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv and Yuliia Dysa in London; writing by Dan Flynn in Kyiv; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia has increasingly deployed jet‑powered Geran/Shahed drones flying at high speeds and altitudes, reducing Ukraine’s interception rates to around 55–60 % for these variants versus over 90 % for propeller models (pravda.com.ua).
  • Russian attacks are expanding beyond military and energy infrastructure to include economic, scientific and civilian targets—hitting data centers, pharmacies, gas stations, and the National Academy of Sciences in daytime raids (kyiv-dialogue.org).
  • Ukraine continues adapting its air defenses using cheap interceptor drones, jet-enabled defenses, F‑16s and private-sector mobile systems, though the narrowing response window against jet drones—sometimes about 15 seconds—is increasing pressure on those defenses (breakingdefense.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was targeted in the recent Russian drone strikes in Ukraine?
Russian jet-drones targeted the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv, a business centre in Dnipro, a pharmaceutical company, petrol stations, and medical and logistic facilities.
How many casualties resulted from the drone strikes?
At least one person was killed and 19 injured in Kyiv, with three killed in Dnipro and another person killed in Synelnykove.
Why has Russia increased attacks on economic targets in Ukraine?
Recent Russian drone strikes have expanded to target economic and civilian infrastructure, such as data centres, telecoms, and business centers, aiming to disrupt Ukraine's economy.
What has been Ukraine's response to the drone attacks?
Ukraine has increased its own attacks on Russian oil refineries and defense plants to undermine Moscow's war effort and revenues.
What did Ukrainian officials say about the attacks on civilian infrastructure?
Officials condemned the strikes, stating Russia is expanding the boundaries of tolerated aggression and called for stronger international support.

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