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Pope urges Russia, Ukraine to sit down and discuss how to end war - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope urges Russia, Ukraine to sit down and discuss how to end war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Pope Leo Calls for Russia and Ukraine to Engage in Direct Peace Talks

Pope Leo's Appeal for Peace and Global Responsibility

Papal Urging for Dialogue Between Russia and Ukraine

ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pope Leo on Monday urged Russia and Ukraine to sit down and discuss how to end their four-year war, hours after he had urged European leaders seeking to end conflicts to make concessions to achieve peace.

Condemnation of Escalating Global Tensions

Concerns Over Nuclear Weapons and Destructive Wars

The first US pope also decried national leaders who he said are "beginning to speak about nuclear weapons and wars that are becoming ever more destructive," addressing a press conference aboard his flight to Rome after a four-day trip to France.

The Catholic Church’s Role in Promoting Peace

Obligation to Advocate for Human Life

Leo said the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church has an obligation to call for peace and respect of human life.

Invitation to Global Leaders for Dialogue

"The Church has a responsibility to promote these values, continually inviting leaders -- from Russia and Ukraine, as well as other countries -- to come together, sit down, engage in dialogue," said the pope.

He said leaders must "seek ways to solve problems without continuing these wars, which no longer make sense."

Advocacy for Human Dignity and Social Investment

"This is not about being political or nonpolitical, but there needs to be a voice that seeks to promote the values of human dignity, the importance of life, and the possibility of perhaps spending more on health and education and less on weapons," said Leo.

Pope Leo’s Message to Europe

Call for Sacrifice to Achieve Peace

Earlier on Monday, the pope said Europe must be willing to sacrifice some positions to achieve peace in a speech in Metz, France, where he laid out his clearest vision yet for the future of the continent.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo XIV urged both Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct dialogue to end their four‑year conflict, emphasizing the Church’s role in advocating for peace and human dignity aboard his flight back to Rome.
  • In Metz, he called on European negotiators to ‘be willing to sacrifice some positions for the greater good of peace,’ framing the war as a ‘senseless slaughter’ and warning against escalating military spending and nuclear threats.
  • The Pope also championed redirecting resources from defense to health and education, stressed Europe’s Christian roots, and called for more humane treatment of migrants as part of the broader vision for peace and solidarity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Pope Leo urge Russia and Ukraine to do?
Pope Leo urged Russia and Ukraine to sit down and engage in dialogue to end their ongoing war.
Why does Pope Leo believe the Church should be involved in peace efforts?
He believes the Church has a responsibility to promote peace, respect for human life, and human dignity.
What did Pope Leo say about nuclear weapons?
Pope Leo criticized leaders for talking about nuclear weapons and increasingly destructive wars.
What suggestions did Pope Leo offer for promoting peace?
He emphasized dialogue, making concessions, and spending more on health and education rather than weapons.

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