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Soccer-Dutch players suffer online racist abuse after shootout loss to Morocco - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Dutch players suffer online racist abuse after shootout loss to Morocco

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Dutch Players Targeted by Online Racist Abuse After Penalty Shootout Loss to Morocco

Racist Abuse Following World Cup Penalty Shootout

By Mark Gleeson

ATLANTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Netherlands players who missed penalties in Monday’s World Cup penalty shootout defeat by Morocco suffered racist abuse online, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Tuesday.

Details of the Penalty Shootout and Abuse

Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville all failed to find the net as Morocco edged the Dutch 3-2 on penalties after their last-32 match in Monterrey ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time, and were subjected to discriminatory, racist and hateful comments on social media, said the KNVB.

KNVB's Response to Online Discrimination

"We find this appalling, and we will file a case with ‘Meld Online Discriminatie’ (Report Online Discrimination).

Legal Actions and Potential Consequences

“Once a report is filed, their legal staff assess whether the statement constitutes a punishable offence. This can lead to a formal complaint being lodged with the Public Prosecution Service, which may then initiate a criminal investigation," the FA added.

Previous Incidents of Racist Abuse in Football

This is not the first time players have faced racist online abuse after missing penalties at a major tournament.

England’s Experience After Euro 2021

England’s Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho suffered abuse following the European Championship final loss to Italy in 2021, leading to two people being sentenced to prison and another receiving a suspended sentence.

Law Enforcement Response

In the weeks following the tournament, British police arrested multiple individuals as part of a widespread crackdown on online hate speech targeting the players. 

KNVB's Stance on Discrimination in Football

"Football brings together millions of different people, whereas discrimination does the exact opposite. It therefore runs counter to everything football stands for," added the KNVB.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • Three Netherlands players—Kluivert, Timber and Summerville—faced racist and hateful comments on social media after missing penalties in the Round of 32 loss to Morocco and disabled comments on their Instagram posts (nltimes.nl).
  • The KNVB condemned the abuse as deeply disturbing and filed a report with Meld Online Discriminatie; if deemed punishable, the Public Prosecution Service could open a criminal investigation (nltimes.nl).
  • This mirrors a similar 2021 incident when England’s Rashford, Saka and Sancho were racially targeted after missed Euro 2020 penalties—leading to prosecutions (nltimes.nl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Dutch players faced racist abuse after the match against Morocco?
Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber, and Crysencio Summerville faced racist abuse online after missing penalties during the match against Morocco.
What action is the Dutch football association taking regarding the abuse?
The KNVB stated it will file a case with ‘Meld Online Discriminatie’ and pursue legal action, possibly leading to a criminal investigation.
Has this kind of racist abuse happened before to footballers?
Yes, similar abuse occurred after England’s 2021 European Championship final loss when Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho missed penalties.
What was the outcome of the Netherlands vs. Morocco World Cup match?
The match ended 1-1 after extra time, with Morocco defeating Netherlands 3-2 on penalties.
How has law enforcement responded to previous incidents of online racial abuse in football?
Following the 2021 incident in England, police arrested several individuals, resulting in prison and suspended sentences for some perpetrators.

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