Russia Calls for Pakistan, Afghanistan to Use Diplomacy After Border Clashes

Diplomatic Appeals Following Border Tensions

Russia's Statement on Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations

June 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry urged Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday to use diplomacy to resolve their longstanding differences.

Reference to Recent Airstrikes

A Foreign Ministry statement referred to the "tragic episode" of Pakistan airstrikes carried out on border areas.

Casualty Figures and Conflicting Reports

The United Nations said on Monday at least 28 people were killed. Pakistan's security forces and the Afghan Taliban gave higher figures.

Calls for Political and Diplomatic Solutions

"The Russian side urges Islamabad and Kabul to end the armed conflict and resolve disputed issues through political and diplomatic means," the statement on the ministry's website said.

Accusations and Denials Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring militants it blames for plotting attacks in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban denies the accusations, saying militancy is Pakistan's ​internal problem.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Rod Nickel)