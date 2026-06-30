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Russia urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to use diplomacy to solve disputes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Political Diplomacy Asia Conflict Resolution

Russia Calls for Pakistan, Afghanistan to Use Diplomacy After Border Clashes

Diplomatic Appeals Following Border Tensions

Russia's Statement on Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations

June 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry urged Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday to use diplomacy to resolve their longstanding differences.

Reference to Recent Airstrikes

A Foreign Ministry statement referred to the "tragic episode" of Pakistan airstrikes carried out on border areas. 

Casualty Figures and Conflicting Reports

The United Nations said on Monday at least 28 people were killed. Pakistan's security forces and the Afghan Taliban gave higher figures.

Calls for Political and Diplomatic Solutions

"The Russian side urges Islamabad and Kabul to end the armed conflict and resolve disputed issues through political and diplomatic means," the statement on the ministry's website said.

Accusations and Denials Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring militants it blames for plotting attacks in Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban denies the accusations, saying militancy is Pakistan's ​internal problem.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Rod Nickel)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia urge Pakistan and Afghanistan to do?
Russia urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means.
What event prompted Russia's diplomatic statement?
Russia's statement followed Pakistan airstrikes on Afghan border areas, which resulted in over two dozen fatalities.
How many people were reported killed in the border airstrikes?
The United Nations reported at least 28 people killed, while other sources gave higher figures.
What are the accusations between Pakistan and Afghanistan?
Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harboring militants plotting attacks, while the Afghan Taliban denies these allegations.
What role did the United Nations play in this incident?
The United Nations reported on the casualties resulting from the Pakistan airstrikes.

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