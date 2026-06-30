Russian glide bombs kill two in Ukraine, regional governor says

Russian Glide Bombs Kill Two, Injure 15 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Governor Says

Details of the Attack in Zaporizhzhia

Casualties and Injuries

June 30 (Reuters) - Russian glide bombs killed two people and injured at least 15 in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Attack Method and Duration

Deployment of Glide Bombs

Fedorov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Russian forces had deployed seven bombs over a 90-minute period in the city, a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Emergency Response

Reuters Television footage showed emergency crews carrying the injured to safety and training hoses on blazing buildings.

Related Incidents

Drone Strike on Minibus

A drone strike on a minibus on Monday in Zaporizhzhia killed two men and a woman.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Sergeii Chalyi, Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)