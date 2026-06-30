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Russian glide bombs kill two in Ukraine, regional governor says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian glide bombs kill two in Ukraine, regional governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Russian Glide Bombs Kill Two, Injure 15 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Governor Says

Details of the Attack in Zaporizhzhia

Casualties and Injuries

June 30 (Reuters) - Russian glide bombs killed two people and injured at least 15 in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Attack Method and Duration

Deployment of Glide Bombs

Fedorov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Russian forces had deployed seven bombs over a 90-minute period in the city, a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Emergency Response

Reuters Television footage showed emergency crews carrying the injured to safety and training hoses on blazing buildings.

Related Incidents

Drone Strike on Minibus

A drone strike on a minibus on Monday in Zaporizhzhia killed two men and a woman.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Sergeii Chalyi, Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Glide bombs are cheap, precision weapons made by converting Soviet-era iron bombs with guidance kits, enabling strikes from beyond Ukraine’s air defenses (ukraine-war-analytics.com).
  • Zaporizhzhia has been repeatedly targeted, with deadly consequences in previous incidents—in November 2025, five killed, and in January 2025, 13 killed and 110 injured (euronews.com).
  • UN monitors report that glide bomb use drove a 30 % rise in civilian casualties in 2024, highlighting the weapon’s elevated threat in populated frontline cities like Zaporizhzhia (ungeneva.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Zaporizhzhia bombing?
Two people were killed by Russian glide bombs in Zaporizhzhia, according to the regional governor.
How many were injured in the Zaporizhzhia attack?
At least 15 people were reported injured in the bombing.
How many bombs were deployed during the attack?
Seven bombs were deployed by Russian forces over a 90-minute period.
Who reported the details of the Zaporizhzhia attack?
The details were reported by Zaporizhzhia's Regional Governor, Ivan Fedorov.
Was there a related attack in Zaporizhzhia prior to the bombing?
Yes, a drone strike on a minibus killed two men and a woman the day before the glide bomb attack.

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