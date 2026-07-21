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Finance

US ambassador sees $40 billion tech investment wave into Portugal by 2031

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Portugal to Attract $40 Billion in US Tech Investments by 2031

US Tech Investment and AI Infrastructure Growth in Portugal

Record-Breaking US Investment Announced

LISBON, July 21 (Reuters) - Portugal is set to attract more than $40 billion in U.S. technology investment by 2031, becoming home to Europe's largest hub of American AI infrastructure investment, U.S. Ambassador to Portugal John Arrigo said on Tuesday.

Google’s Nuvem Transatlantic Cable: A Milestone

• At a ceremony marking the successful connection of Google's new Nuvem transatlantic cable, he urged Europe to follow Portugal's example and build its digital future with trusted U.S. partners or risk falling behind.

• He said Nuvem was "the clearest sign" of a deepening U.S.-Portugal partnership, adding that "more than $40 billion in U.S. tech investment is expected in Portugal by 2031, making it the largest concentration of American AI infrastructure investment in all of Europe."

Portugal’s Data Centre Expansion

Start Campus Project and US Backing

• Portugal has more than 2.6 GW of data centre capacity under development, led by the 1.2-GW Start Campus project in Sines, south of Lisbon, which is backed by U.S. investment firm Davidson Kempner.

US Investment Footprint in Portugal

• The U.S. was Portugal's third-largest foreign investor, with nearly $20 billion in investment stock spanning AI, energy, agriculture and tourism.

Portugal’s Sovereign Cloud Framework

• Arrigo said Portugal's sovereign cloud framework strikes a balance, opening enough to keep drawing partners like Google, but disciplined enough to protect what matters.

• "This is exactly the model Europe needs right now," he said, arguing that the choice of Europe isn't about sovereignty and partnership, it's between building the digital future with trusted allies or trying to build it alone and falling behind.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • American investment of more than $40 billion projected in Portuguese tech by 2031, positioning Portugal as Europe’s top destination for U.S. AI infrastructure.
  • Portugal now has over 2.6 GW of planned data‑centre capacity, with Start Campus’s 1.2 GW Sines facility being the largest and sustainably powered.
  • Start Campus project is backed by U.S. firm Davidson Kempner (€8.5 billion), powered entirely by renewable energy with innovative cooling and top-tier certifications.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much US tech investment is expected in Portugal by 2031?
More than $40 billion in US technology investment is expected to flow into Portugal by 2031.
Why is Portugal becoming a hub for American AI infrastructure?
Portugal's digital-friendly framework and successful projects like Google's Nuvem cable are attracting large-scale US AI investments.
What is the Start Campus project in Sines?
The Start Campus project in Sines is a 1.2-GW data centre development, backed by US investment firm Davidson Kempner.
What significance does the Nuvem transatlantic cable hold?
The Nuvem transatlantic cable is seen as a symbol of the deepening partnership and growing US tech presence in Portugal.
How does Portugal's sovereign cloud framework benefit investors?
It offers openness to attract partners like Google while maintaining enough discipline to safeguard critical interests.

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