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Novo Nordisk says it is suing Eli Lilly, accusing it of false advertising - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo Nordisk says it is suing Eli Lilly, accusing it of false advertising

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Novo Nordisk Files Lawsuit Against Eli Lilly for Alleged False Advertising of Weight-Loss Drugs

By Maggie Fick

Novo Nordisk Accuses Eli Lilly of Misleading Advertising Practices

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday it was suing rival Eli Lilly in U.S. federal court, accusing the U.S. drugmaker of false advertising in claiming its weight-loss medicines outperform Novo's drugs.

Details of the Lawsuit

The Danish company said it filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, alleging Lilly violated federal and state false advertising and unfair competition laws, including the Lanham Act, through nationwide advertising campaigns for obesity drug Zepbound and diabetes treatment Mounjaro.

Allegations Regarding Drug Comparisons

Novo alleges Lilly compared the highest approved doses of its medicines with lower doses of Novo's Wegovy and Ozempic while omitting newer, higher-dose versions that Novo says deliver greater weight loss.

Legal Actions and Demands

Novo said it is seeking a court order requiring Lilly to withdraw the advertisements and run a corrective advertising campaign. It added that it plans to seek a preliminary injunction if Lilly does not voluntarily remove the ads.

Background and Responses

Cease-and-Desist Letter and Lilly's Response

Novo said it sent Lilly a cease-and-desist letter in April after the U.S. approved a 7.2-milligram dose of Wegovy. Lilly did not respond to the letter, Novo's general counsel John Kuckelman told Reuters, adding that the company instead inserted what he described as an inadequate disclaimer into the advertisements.

Comparison of Weight-Loss Results

Claims in Advertisements

Kuckelman said Lilly's advertisements compare weight-loss results of about 50 pounds for Zepbound with about 33 pounds for Wegovy, even though no head-to-head trial has compared the highest approved doses of the medicines.

Clinical Trial Data

He said separate late-stage trials of the highest doses showed average weight loss of about 48 pounds for Zepbound and 47 pounds for Wegovy.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick and Michael Erman; editing by Caroline Humer and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Novo Nordisk alleges Eli Lilly misled consumers by comparing Zepbound’s performance—citing ~50 lb loss—with outdated lower-dose data for Wegovy, omitting newer higher-dose 7.2 mg results showing ~47 lb average loss.
  • Novo is pursuing legal remedies including a court order to withdraw the ads, corrective advertising, and potentially a preliminary injunction if Lilly fails to comply.
  • The dispute reflects intensified competition in the GLP‑1 weight‑loss drug market, where Novo holds about 41.7 % and Lilly about 57.9 % of U.S. branded market share as of Q3 2025.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Novo Nordisk suing Eli Lilly?
Novo Nordisk accuses Eli Lilly of false advertising by comparing its drugs at lower doses with Lilly's at higher doses, omitting newer Novo formulations.
Which medicines are involved in the lawsuit?
The lawsuit centers on Novo's Wegovy and Ozempic versus Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro.
What legal grounds does Novo Nordisk cite in its lawsuit?
Novo alleges violations of federal and state false advertising and unfair competition laws, including the Lanham Act.
What does Novo Nordisk seek from Eli Lilly?
Novo is seeking a court order to withdraw Lilly's advertisements, a corrective campaign, and may ask for a preliminary injunction.
Has Eli Lilly responded to Novo Nordisk's claims?
According to Novo, Lilly did not respond to their cease-and-desist letter and instead issued an insufficient disclaimer in their ads.

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