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Samsung Biologics to launch $1.8 billion all-cash bid for PolyPeptide - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Samsung Biologics to launch $1.8 billion all-cash bid for PolyPeptide

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Samsung Biologics Announces $1.8 Billion All-Cash Acquisition of PolyPeptide

Key Details and Implications of the Acquisition

Acquisition Overview

July 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Biologics will launch a 1.46 billion Swiss francs ($1.81 billion) all-cash bid for Swiss contract drugmaker PolyPeptide, the companies said in separate statements.

The offer at 44.31 Swiss francs per share represents a premium of about 6.1% to PolyPeptide's last closing price of 41.75 Swiss francs on Friday, according to a Reuters calculation.

The tender offer is expected to launch by the end of August and close by year-end, Samsung Biologics said.

Strategic Rationale

The takeover would expand the South Korean firm's capabilities in peptide-based therapeutics, including fast-growing obesity and diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 drugs, the company said.

Board and Shareholder Support

PolyPeptide said its board had unanimously recommended shareholders accept the offer.

Samsung Biologics said after the deal was completed it aimed to pursue a squeeze-out of any remaining minority shares and would delist PolyPeptide from the SIX Swiss Exchange, making it a wholly owned unit of the company.

Major Shareholder Endorsement

PolyPeptide said its largest individual shareholder, Draupnir Holding, which owns about 55.65% of the company, supported the deal and would tender all of its shares into the offer.

Background on Draupnir Holding

The Swiss company said in April that Draupnir was conducting a review of strategic options with regard to its majority stake in PolyPeptide.

Draupnir's parent entity is the Cryosphere Foundation, which has links to Swedish billionaire Frederik Paulsen, PolyPeptide has said previously.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8084 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition accelerates Samsung Biologics' expansion into peptide modalities, notably GLP‑1 therapies for obesity and diabetes, complementing its existing antibody, ADC, mRNA capabilities and broadening geographic reach across US, Europe, and India (prnewswire.com).
  • PolyPeptide is a top-tier peptide CDMO with over 70 years of API manufacturing heritage, a strong global footprint, and more than 1,000 therapeutic peptides produced, making it foundational to Samsung’s multi‑modality CDMO strategy (prnewswire.com).
  • The deal follows prior Samsung Biologics expansion in the U.S.—notably acquiring GSK’s Rockville facility in December 2025—as it ramps up capacity to meet surging GLP‑1 demand amid the booming obesity‑drug market projected in the hundreds of billions (samsungbiologics.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Samsung Biologics' bid for PolyPeptide?
Samsung Biologics is launching an all-cash bid of 1.46 billion Swiss francs ($1.81 billion) for PolyPeptide.
When is the Samsung Biologics and PolyPeptide deal expected to close?
The tender offer is expected to launch by the end of August and the deal is anticipated to close by year-end.
What will happen to PolyPeptide after the acquisition?
After the acquisition, PolyPeptide will be delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange and become a wholly owned unit of Samsung Biologics.
Who supports the Samsung Biologics takeover of PolyPeptide?
PolyPeptide's board and its largest individual shareholder, Draupnir Holding, support the offer and will tender all its shares.
Why is Samsung Biologics acquiring PolyPeptide?
The acquisition will expand Samsung Biologics' capabilities in peptide-based therapeutics, including treatments for obesity and diabetes.

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