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Asia shares hesitant as oil climbs, earnings loom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asia shares hesitant as oil climbs, earnings loom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Asian Shares Hesitant as Oil Prices Surge and Tech Earnings Loom Large

Market Reactions to Oil Price Surge and Tech Earnings

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were hesitant on Monday as the escalating conflict in the Gulf lifted oil prices and fanned fears of inflation, while a packed week of major tech earnings will further test investor faith in the AI trade.

Oil Prices and Inflation Concerns

Brent crude climbed 3% to cross $90 a barrel for the first time in more than a month as the U.S. military started a ninth straight day of attacks against Iran, which in turn struck targets across the region.

The jump in fuel costs has revived worries about inflation even as U.S. consumer price data surprised on the downside last week, leading futures markets to price in 29 basis points of Federal Reserve rate hikes by year-end.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

"Our forecast is for a more gradual turn toward a Fed hike in 2027, but the balance of risks is shifting in the direction of an earlier hike than expected," said Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan, noting a recent hawkish tilt in Fed policy rhetoric.

Futures imply a 60% chance of a rate rise as early as September, pushing yields on 30-year Treasuries back above the psychological 5.0% barrier. This is a level that tends to attract funds away from equities and toward fixed income, while lifting the valuation bar for future corporate earnings.

Tech Stocks and AI Sector Volatility

The shift has come just as investors question sky-high valuations for chip and AI stocks, which has seen the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index shed 10% last week to leave it 20% down from June's record high.

Markets took an added blow on Friday when Chinese AI firm Moonshot said it had a new open weight model, Kimi K3, that it says delivers performance approaching U.S. giant Anthropic's frontier Fable model.

All of which raises the stakes for this week's rush of profit results, which include Alphabet, Intel and Tesla.

High Expectations for Tech Earnings

HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS

BofA analyst Savita Subramanian remains upbeat on the earnings outlook, tipping a 5% beat versus consensus, or 28% growth. Tech is expected to drive over half of growth, with semiconductors expected to rise around 130% year-on-year.

Global Market Movements

Such forecasts helped S&P 500 futures edge up 0.2% in early trading, while Nasdaq futures firmed 0.4%. In Europe, EUROSTOXX 50 futures and DAX futures both rose 0.2%, while FTSE futures were flat.

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, having shed 6.4% last week in a tech-led rout. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3%.

South Korea's chip-heavy market lost 0.6%, after diving almost 9% last week in wild trade as retail investors were squeezed out of leveraged positions.

Central Bank Policies and Currency Markets

The latest spike in oil will be a headache for the European Central Bank which meets on Thursday and is considered likely to hold rates at 2.25% following June's hike.

Markets are almost fully priced for a rise at its September meeting and rates of 2.75% early next year.

The euro was flat at $1.1433, having spent more than a week trading between $1.1377 and $1.1482. The dollar was steady at 162.41 yen, just below the recent 40-year peak of 162.84 as Japanese authorities flag the threat of intervention should the yen weaken quickly.

Commodities Performance

In commodity markets, the rise in yields pressured non-interest-paying gold which fell 0.6% to $3,993 an ounce. [GOL/]    

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude jumped above $90 a barrel as U.S.–Iran hostilities intensified, stoking inflation fears and elevating the odds of earlier Fed rate hikes, according to JPMorgan’s Bruce Kasman (apnews.com).
  • China’s Moonshot unveiled its 2.8‑trillion‑parameter open‑weight AI model Kimi K3, challenging U.S. rivals and adding pressure to already wobbly tech valuations (tech.yahoo.com).
  • With major earnings from Alphabet, Intel and Tesla looming, investor anxiety remains high amid elevated valuations, a chip-sector sell‑off and shifting rate expectations ahead of central bank meetings (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian shares hesitant this week?
Asian shares are hesitant due to rising oil prices from Gulf conflict and upcoming major tech earnings reports, causing investor uncertainty.
How does the Gulf conflict affect oil prices?
Escalating conflict in the Gulf has pushed Brent crude oil prices up 3%, surpassing $90 a barrel for the first time in a month.
What is the market outlook for tech and semiconductor stocks?
While upcoming earnings are highly anticipated, semiconductor stocks fell sharply last week, and investors are questioning high valuations.
How are inflation and Fed rate hikes influencing markets?
Higher oil prices have revived inflation concerns, and futures markets now see a stronger chance of a Fed rate hike as early as September.
What impact do rising yields have on commodities like gold?
Rising yields pressure non-interest-paying assets such as gold, which fell 0.6% to $3,993 an ounce.

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