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Brent oil tops $90 as US, Iran intensify attacks in Middle East - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Brent oil tops $90 as US, Iran intensify attacks in Middle East

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Energy Oil

Brent Oil Exceeds $90 Amid Escalating US-Iran Strikes Disrupting Supplies

Oil Prices Surge as Middle East Tensions Disrupt Global Energy Supplies

By Florence Tan

Brent and WTI Prices Reach Multi-Month Highs

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, with Brent surpassing $90 a barrel, as the United States and Iran expanded attacks in the Middle East that have curbed energy shipments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures climbed $2.69, or 3.05%, to $90.79 by 2343 GMT, touching the highest since June 11, extending gains after rising 15.9% last week, its biggest weekly gain since April.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.68 a barrel, up $2.19, or 2.65%, the loftiest since June 12. Front-month prices gained 15.5% last week, the largest weekly ascent since early March.

Escalation of US-Iran Conflict in the Middle East

Impact on Shipping and Energy Shipments

The Middle East conflict escalated over the weekend with the U.S. conducting a ninth straight night of attacks against Iran, while U.S. allies Kuwait and Bahrain reported more Iranian strikes.

In recent days both sides have taken aim at shipping traffic, with the U.S. saying it is enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports, and Iran saying it targets vessels violating its rules on navigating the Strait of Hormuz, which usually handles one-fifth of global oil trade.

Incidents Affecting Maritime Security

A vessel was on fire northwest of Oman's Kumzar, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said early on Monday.

Market Analysis and Outlook

Expert Commentary on Oil Market Risks

"The coming days and weeks will provide a clearer picture of the sustainable level of oil exports from the region under renewed dual blockades," Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note.

"As things stand, we think oil markets are still too complacent about the potential fallout for inventories, which, unlike at the beginning of the war, are at the tightest of the past five years."

Shipping Data and Oil Transit Volumes

Four vessels made the transit through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, down from eight in the previous day, LSEG data showed. At least three oil products tankers and one Very Large Crude Carrier, have entered the strait since Friday to load oil, the data showed.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent rose to about $90.79 by 23:43 GMT on July 20, up over 3%, extending a 15.9% weekly gain—its biggest since April 2026 (axios.com).
  • Heightened U.S.–Iran attacks and enforcement of blockades on each other’s ports have sharply curtailed tanker transits through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint handling roughly 20% of global oil trade (apnews.com).
  • Analysts warn inventories remain at their tightest in five years, and shipping data showing a drop in daily transits underscores rising market fragility amid geopolitical risks (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brent oil prices surpass $90 a barrel?
Brent oil prices rose above $90 due to escalated attacks in the Middle East by the US and Iran, impacting shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
How have recent Middle East conflicts impacted oil shipments?
The conflict led to reduced shipping traffic, with fewer vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and disrupted energy exports.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz for oil trade?
The Strait of Hormuz handles about one-fifth of global oil trade, making it a critical route for energy shipments.
How much did Brent crude and US crude prices increase?
Brent crude gained $2.69 to $90.79, and US West Texas Intermediate rose $2.19 to $84.68 per barrel.
What are analysts saying about current oil inventories?
Analysts note that oil inventories are at their tightest in five years and warn of potential fallout if the conflict continues.

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