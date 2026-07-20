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Ryanair CEO says probe suggests foreign object damage in window incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ryanair CEO says probe suggests foreign object damage in window incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Ryanair CEO: Initial Findings Indicate Foreign Object Caused Window Incident

Initial Investigation and CEO Statement

Incident Overview

July 20 (Reuters) - Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on Monday that an initial finding from a probe into an incident in which a passenger was partly sucked out of a Boeing 737's broken window suggested "foreign object damage."

Details of the Initial Findings

"Initial indication would suggest it looks like a foreign object damage to the engine on takeoff at Thessaloniki, but we don't have, we can't say that definitively," O'Leary told analysts while presenting Ryanair's results for the April-June quarter.

Next Steps in the Investigation

He added that a draft report on the incident would be issued in about 28 days, followed by a more detailed report.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin, writing by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Initial investigation points to foreign object (likely engine debris) damaging the window on takeoff at Thessaloniki (apnews.com)
  • A draft report is expected in about 28 days, with a more detailed report thereafter (apnews.com)
  • Regulators including EASA and the U.S. NTSB are involved in the investigation; the U.S. agency is leading after Greece transferred jurisdiction (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Ryanair window incident?
Initial findings from a probe suggest foreign object damage may have caused the window incident on a Ryanair Boeing 737.
Where did the Ryanair window incident occur?
The incident occurred during takeoff at Thessaloniki airport.
What did Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary say about the incident?
He stated that initial indications point towards foreign object damage but definitive conclusions have not yet been made.
When will the draft report on the Ryanair incident be available?
A draft report is expected in about 28 days, followed by a more detailed report.
Was anyone injured in the Ryanair window incident?
A passenger was partly sucked out of the Boeing 737's broken window during the incident.

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