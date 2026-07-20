Ryanair CEO: Initial Findings Indicate Foreign Object Caused Window Incident

Initial Investigation and CEO Statement

Incident Overview

July 20 (Reuters) - Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on Monday that an initial finding from a probe into an incident in which a passenger was partly sucked out of a Boeing 737's broken window suggested "foreign object damage."

Details of the Initial Findings

"Initial indication would suggest it looks like a foreign object damage to the engine on takeoff at Thessaloniki, but we don't have, we can't say that definitively," O'Leary told analysts while presenting Ryanair's results for the April-June quarter.

Next Steps in the Investigation

He added that a draft report on the incident would be issued in about 28 days, followed by a more detailed report.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin, writing by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)