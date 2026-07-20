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Why oil prices haven't gone crazy despite 5 months of US-Iran war - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Why oil prices haven't gone crazy despite 5 months of US-Iran war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Why Oil Prices Stayed Stable During Five Months of US-Iran Conflict

By Anushree Mukherjee

Main Factors Behind Oil Price Stability

July 20 (Reuters) - As the United States and Israel went to war with Iran at the end of February, analysts predicted the price of crude oil could hit $150 a barrel or even rise as far as $200, with the fifth of global supply that transits the vital Strait of Hormuz suddenly cut off from world markets.

But, Brent crude futures peaked around $126 - comfortably below 2008's all-time high of $147 - and averaged just $101 a barrel between the start of the conflict on February 28 and June 11 when U.S. President Donald Trump called off strikes on Iran, before briefly retreating to pre-war levels of $70 in early July.

Below are some of the reasons why the oil price hasn't gone crazy. Yet.

1. Chinese Surprise

China’s Reduced Oil Imports

The biggest surprise was China, the world's largest oil importer, which had slashed crude imports to the lowest in nearly a decade by June. Fuel exports were curbed, its population started using electric taxis instead of personal cars and its petrochemical sector also reduced volumes.

2. U.S. Pumps More

Record U.S. Oil Production

The United States, the world's largest oil producer, pumped more crude, with production reaching a record 13.93 million barrels per day by April. It also freed crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a record 400 million-barrel release coordinated by the International Energy Agency in March, helping cushion supply disruptions.

3. Trump Burns Bulls

Market Sentiment and Volatility

U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly wrong-footed oil market bulls by making statements about peace agreements and the resumption of flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil market liquidity has dropped as many traders have become reluctant to make large bullish bets amid the risk of sudden market reversals.

Impact on Market Positions

"Everybody is bullish now, but nobody is long," said Ilia Bouchouev of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

After driving their bullish position in Brent futures to its smallest this year in early July, funds then made their largest addition in six months in the week to July 14, according to data from the ICE exchange on Friday.

However, at around $14.8 billion based on Monday's prices, this position is still more than 50% below late March's six-year peak.

Headline Fatigue

The market is suffering from headline fatigue, which reduces the price impact of fresh announcements, said Saxo Bank head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen.

4. Hormuz Flows Rebound

Saudi Arabia’s Role

Saudi Arabia, the biggest Gulf oil exporter, sharply increased shipments from its Red Sea Yanbu port, helping to offset the loss of barrels via the Strait of Hormuz.

Temporary Resumption of Shipments

Hormuz shipments briefly restarted in June, easing concerns about crude availability, but dropped again in July as the fighting resumed.

5. Ample Supply of Prompt Physical Cargoes

Physical Oil Availability

Traders say there is ample supply of physical oil, limiting the price reaction to the latest escalation in the conflict. Crude oil differentials in Europe, such as North Sea Forties, that help set the global dated Brent benchmark have fallen to a discount from a record premium in April.

"There is a lot of prompt crude around for now," said veteran trader Adi Imsirovic. "It may not last!"

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Robert Harvey and Amanda Cooper, editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Alex Lawler and Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • China slashed oil imports to below 40% of pre‑war levels, easing demand-side pressure on prices (investing.com)
  • The US offset supply disruptions via record crude production (~13.9 mb/d) and coordinated Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases (imf.org)
  • Gulf exporters rerouted flows (e.g. via Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu), while prompt physical cargo availability kept markets supplied (iea.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why didn't oil prices surge during the US-Iran war?
Multiple factors like increased US production, China's reduced imports, and a rebound in Hormuz shipments kept oil prices from spiking despite the conflict.
How did China impact global oil prices during the conflict?
China, the world's largest oil importer, slashed crude imports and reduced fuel exports, helping limit upward pressure on oil prices.
What role did the United States play in stabilizing oil prices?
The US pumped record quantities of crude and released oil from its reserves, cushioning the impact of supply disruptions.
Did the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz shipments affect oil prices?
Hormuz shipments briefly resumed, easing supply concerns and helping stabilize prices, though flows dropped again as fighting resumed.
Was there a shortage of physical oil supply in the market?
No, traders reported an ample supply of prompt physical cargoes, keeping crude differentials and price reactions in check.

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