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Bulgaria to ask parliament to allow US tanker aircraft to be stationed at military base - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bulgaria to ask parliament to allow US tanker aircraft to be stationed at military base

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Bulgaria Requests Parliament Approval for US Tanker Aircraft Deployment

US Military Aircraft Deployment in Bulgaria: Parliamentary Approval and Strategic Implications

Background of the Deployment Request

SOFIA, July 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria, a NATO and EU member, will seek parliamentary approval on Monday for up to eight U.S. tanker aircraft to be stationed at a military airport, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said, after a move to place such planes at a civilian airport triggered controversy.

Details of the Parliamentary Request

The government will ask parliament to approve a request by Washington to station tanker planes at the Bezmer military facility to support the U.S. military's operations in the Middle East, Radev told an annual conference of Bulgarian Ambassadors in Sofia.

Controversy Over Civilian Airport Use

A move earlier this year to station the aircraft, used mainly for airborne refuelling of other aircraft, at a civilian airport in the capital Sofia without prior parliamentary approval, sparked controversy and the planes left last month.

Prime Minister Radev’s Statement

"The problem was that the military planes were based at a civilian airport in close proximity to Sofia. That is why we proposed to our allies to occupy military airfields," Radev said.

Bezmer Military Base Location

The Bezmer military base is about 260 km  (160 miles) southeast of Sofia.

Regional Security Context

The U.S. and Iran have intensified strikes since an interim ceasefire deal signed a month ago unravelled, raising the possibility of a return to all-out war.

Israel’s Preparations for Additional US Support

 Israel is preparing to receive more U.S. refuelling aircraft, an Israeli military official said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Alex Lefkowitz, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • The previous deployment of U.S. tanker aircraft to Sofia Airport sparked controversy and ended on June 30, after being extended from the original May 31 deadline amid visa-related tensions. (internazionale.it)
  • Bulgaria now proposes hosting the aircraft at the military Bezmer air base, deemed more suitable and having received NATO-funded upgrades to enhance its capacity. (novinite.com)
  • The planned U.S. tanker deployments are intended to support U.S. military operations in the Middle East, amid renewed regional tensions following the breakdown of an interim ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. (defensenews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bulgaria seeking to station US tanker aircraft at a military base?
Bulgaria aims to support US military operations in the Middle East by allowing up to eight US tanker aircraft to be stationed at the Bezmer military facility.
What caused controversy regarding the US tanker aircraft in Bulgaria?
The controversy emerged after US tanker planes were based at a civilian airport in Sofia without prior parliamentary approval, prompting their withdrawal.
What is the role of the Bezmer military facility?
The Bezmer military base in Bulgaria is proposed as the new location for stationing US tanker aircraft to provide airborne refueling support for military operations.
How many US tanker planes may be stationed at Bezmer?
Up to eight US tanker aircraft may be stationed at the Bezmer military base, pending parliamentary approval.
What is the proximity of Bezmer military base to Sofia?
The Bezmer military base is located about 260 km (160 miles) southeast of Sofia.

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