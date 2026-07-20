Putin Meets North Korea's Foreign Minister, Praises Military Support in Ukraine Conflict

Key Developments in Russia-North Korea Relations Amid Ukraine Conflict

Putin's Meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin met North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui an the Kremlin on Sunday, thanking her for help in what Moscow calls the special military operation, the Kremlin said.

North Korean Military Support in Kursk Region

North Korean troops helped Russia repel a major Ukrainian incursion into its western Kursk region in 2024.

Details of the Mutual Defence Pact

Under a mutual defence pact between the two countries, North Korea sent some 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russia in Kursk.

Ukrainian Offensive and Territorial Gains

Ukrainian forces smashed across the border in August 2024 and held on to substantial pockets of territory for months.

Diplomatic Statements and Future Relations

Choe said in the meeting that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had recently reaffirmed the Asian nation's commitment to the comprehensive development of relations with the Russian Federation, according to the Kremlin.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Tom Hogue)