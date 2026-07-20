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Russia's Putin meets North Korea's top diplomat in Kremlin - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Putin meets North Korea's top diplomat in Kremlin

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics Defense Markets

Putin Meets North Korea's Foreign Minister, Praises Military Support in Ukraine Conflict

Key Developments in Russia-North Korea Relations Amid Ukraine Conflict

Putin's Meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin met North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui an the Kremlin on Sunday, thanking her for help in what Moscow calls the special military operation, the Kremlin said.

North Korean Military Support in Kursk Region

North Korean troops helped Russia repel a major Ukrainian incursion into its western Kursk region in 2024.

Details of the Mutual Defence Pact

Under a mutual defence pact between the two countries, North Korea sent some 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russia in Kursk.

Ukrainian Offensive and Territorial Gains

Ukrainian forces smashed across the border in August 2024 and held on to substantial pockets of territory for months.

Diplomatic Statements and Future Relations

Choe said in the meeting that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had recently reaffirmed the Asian nation's commitment to the comprehensive development of relations with the Russian Federation, according to the Kremlin.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin thanked North Korea for sending around 10,000–12,000 troops under a 2024 mutual defence treaty to help repel Ukraine’s August 2024 incursion into Kursk (apnews.com).
  • U.S., South Korean, NATO, and Ukrainian intelligence confirmed North Korean troop deployments to Kursk, calling it a significant escalation and warning those forces would be legitimate targets if deployed in combat (investing.com).
  • Ukraine’s GUR reported that as of early 2026 North Korean troops remained active in Kursk, conducting artillery and recon operations, with rotational deployments and some returning home having trained others (en.yna.co.kr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Putin discuss with North Korea's foreign minister?
President Putin thanked North Korea for sending troops to support Russia in its military operation during their meeting at the Kremlin.
How many North Korean soldiers were sent to assist Russia?
North Korea sent approximately 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russia in the Kursk region in 2024.
What was the outcome of the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk?
Ukrainian forces crossed the border in August 2024 and held pockets of territory for several months before being repelled.
What did Choe Son Hui convey from Kim Jong Un?
Choe Son Hui conveyed that Kim Jong Un reaffirmed North Korea's commitment to strengthening ties with Russia.
Was North Korea's involvement based on a formal agreement?
Yes, North Korea's support was given under a mutual defence pact with Russia.

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