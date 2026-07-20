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Headlines

Four Indians killed in attack on ship leaving Ukraine's Odesa, New Delhi says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Four Indians Killed in Missile Attack on Ship Departing Ukraine’s Odesa Port

Details of the Missile Attack and Its Aftermath

Incident Overview

July 20 (Reuters) - An attack on a ship leaving Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Sunday killed four Indians and left another at hospital in a critical condition, India's foreign ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

Details of the Ship and Attack

Ship Identity and Crew

Russia hit the Golden Leo – a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship manned by a crew from India and Syria – with three cruise missiles on Sunday, Ukraine's navy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Official Response

India's Condemnation

"​India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," the ministry statement said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The Golden Leo, carrying Indian and Syrian crew, was struck by three cruise missiles while departing Odesa with grain cargo; besides the four Indians killed, a Ukrainian pilot also died and several crew remain missing or injured (pravda.com.ua).
  • India strongly condemned the attack, calling targeting of commercial shipping and endangering civilian crews deplorable, reiterating support for freedom of navigation (indiatoday.in).
  • This incident adds to a troubling pattern of Indian seafarers being harmed in maritime attacks—from the Black Sea to the Strait of Hormuz—highlighting growing risks to commercial shipping and India’s diplomatic responses (onmanorama.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Indians were killed in the Odesa ship attack?
Four Indians were killed in the attack on the Golden Leo ship leaving Ukraine’s Odesa port.
Who was responsible for the missile attack on the ship leaving Odesa?
Ukraine's navy reported that Russia hit the Golden Leo ship with three cruise missiles.
What was the response from India following the Odesa ship attack?
India condemned the attack, calling it deplorable and reiterating the need to avoid targeting commercial shipping and civilian crew members.
What is the current condition of the survivors from the attack?
One Indian crew member remains in critical condition at a hospital following the attack.

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