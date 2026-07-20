Four Indians Killed in Missile Attack on Ship Departing Ukraine’s Odesa Port

Details of the Missile Attack and Its Aftermath

Incident Overview

July 20 (Reuters) - An attack on a ship leaving Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Sunday killed four Indians and left another at hospital in a critical condition, India's foreign ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

Details of the Ship and Attack

Ship Identity and Crew

Russia hit the Golden Leo – a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship manned by a crew from India and Syria – with three cruise missiles on Sunday, Ukraine's navy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Official Response

India's Condemnation

"​India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," the ministry statement said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Andrew Heavens)