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Soccer-World Cup joy in Lamine's boyhood home of Rocafonda

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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Spain’s World Cup Victory Ignites Celebrations in Lamine Yamal’s Rocafonda

Celebrations Erupt Across Spain After Historic World Cup Win

Rocafonda: The Hometown of Lamine Yamal

MATARO/MADRID, July 19 (Reuters) - Spain fans waved flags and cheered in the streets of the neighbourhood where Spain's teenage forward Lamine Yamal grew up after their team beat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final on Sunday. 

The 19-year-old Lamine learned to play football on the streets of Rocafonda, a working-class, multi-ethnic area of Mataro, a coastal city about 30 km (19 miles) north of Barcelona.

The residents of Rocafonda, who include his grandmother and a cousin, still regard Lamine, who plays for Spain and Barcelona, as one of their own.  

Lamine Yamal’s Roots and Community Impact

On the community pitch, where Lamine honed his skills as a boy, there is a mural featuring the player who is a symbol of the possible.  

Lamine, who was born in Spain to a Moroccan father and mother from Equatorial Guinea, has never ​forgotten his roots. 

Honouring Rocafonda: Gestures and Symbols

Throughout his career, he has honoured ​Rocafonda with ⁠his trademark "304" hand gesture after scoring goals - a reference to the neighbourhood's postal code.

During the World Cup, he has sported a headband with "Rocafonda" on it, ⁠worn ​the flags of his parents' countries of ​origin on his boots, and said football was an example of racial and social integration.

Nationwide Celebrations and Reactions

Meanwhile, in the heart of Madrid, thousands were partying in the streets after La Roja realised the dream of clinching the trophy following an extra-time goal by Ferran Torres.  

Draped in the red and gold of the Spanish flags, fans sang and danced in the streets of the Spanish capital, chanting "Champions, champions."

After a tense match that went to extra time, fans exploded in joy in cities and towns across Spain as the final whistle blew in New York.

Official Statements and Festivities

Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, posted on social media X: "We are World Champions!! Our national team was great! Thanks team!"   

In Barcelona, where many of the Spain team play for the La Liga champions, revellers set fireworks off and partied on the beaches at the start of what promised to be a long night of celebrations. 

Security and Public Order

Police in Bilbao identified five individuals who tried to disrupt the transmission of the match on a big screen. 

(Reporting by Graham Keeley, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Rocafonda residents cheered ardently for Spain and proud hometown hero Lamine Yamal, adorned with murals and giant watch screens installed by the city. (quotes and context drawn from Reuters, Europa Press, MundoAmerica)
  • Yamal consistently honoured his roots—his ‘304’ hand‑gesture, headband reading 'Rocafonda', and boots adorned with his parents' flags symbolized racial and social integration. (context from multiple sources including BioBioChile, HuffPost, creative research journal)
  • Across Spain—in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and beyond—fans erupted into jubilant celebrations post‑final, with fireworks, mass gatherings, and official reactions like Prime Minister Sánchez’s social media post. (drawn from Reuters, AS, Reuters Connect)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Lamine Yamal?
Lamine Yamal is a teenage forward who grew up in Rocafonda, Mataro, and played for Spain and Barcelona in the World Cup final.
How did Rocafonda celebrate Spain's World Cup win?
Residents of Rocafonda waved flags and cheered in the streets after Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina.
What is the significance of the '304' hand gesture?
Lamine Yamal uses the '304' hand gesture to honor Rocafonda, his boyhood neighborhood, referencing its postal code.
How did Spain fans react to the World Cup victory?
Fans celebrated across Spain, with street parties, fireworks, and singing in cities like Madrid and Barcelona after the win.
What message did Lamine Yamal convey about his heritage?
He highlighted racial and social integration and honored his Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean roots during the World Cup.

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