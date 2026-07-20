Cyprus marks 52 years since invasion as UN renews peace push

Commemorating the 1974 Invasion and Renewed UN Peace Efforts

(Corrects first bullet point to change "Southern" to "southern".)

Anniversary Events and Community Responses

Greek Cypriot Remembrance

• Air raid sirens sounded over the southern Greek Cypriot government-controlled areas of Cyprus on Monday morning to commemorate the hour Turkish forces landed in 1974, days after a short-lived Greek-inspired coup.

Turkish Cypriot Celebrations

• Military celebrations were planned on Monday in the Turkish Cypriot north, a breakaway state recognised only by Ankara.

United Nations Involvement and Peace Talks

Upcoming Visit by UN Secretary-General

• U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit from July 27 to 29 in an attempt to revive a peace process that has produced no substantive negotiations for years.

Statements from Cypriot Leadership

• "We hope the conditions will be created for the resumption of negotiations," Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said.

Ongoing Disputes and International Implications

Disagreements Over the Island’s Future

• Peace efforts are hampered by disagreement over its intended outcome. Greek Cypriots seek reunification as a federation, while Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership seek two sovereign states.

Regional and Global Impact

NATO and EU Relations

• The dispute is a source of tension between NATO partners Greece and Turkey, and is an obstacle to Ankara's ambitions of joining the European Union, of which Cyprus has been a member since 2004.

Historical Context

• The 1974 invasion followed years of intercommunal friction and violence shortly after Cyprus won independence from Britain. Turkey describes the invasion as a 'peace operation' undertaken to protect Turkish Cypriots.

(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editor Neil Fullick)