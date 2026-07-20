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Soccer-Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Guardiola's Manchester City Office Items Up for Auction Online

Exclusive Auction of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Memorabilia

Overview of the Auction

July 20 (Reuters) - Items from manager Pep Guardiola's office including his training jacket, chair, lamp, coffee cup set, trinkets and incense collection are up for auction online, Manchester City said on Monday.

Guardiola left City at the end of the last season after leading them to six Premier League titles during a decade in charge, also securing a Champions League and a Club World Cup trophy.

Details of Auctioned Items

Virtual Tour and Bidding Process

City shared a link to a 360-degree view of the Spaniard's office, with the items for sale marked for bidding on the MatchWornShirt website.

Highlighted Memorabilia

Erling Haaland Commemorative Football

The collection also includes a football covered with artwork celebrating Erling Haaland's journey to 100 Premier League goals, signed by the player himself. The item has already attracted a bid of nearly 3,000 euros ($3,400), with the auction closing on Sunday.

Personal Items and Trinkets

Guardiola's training whistle is up for grabs, along with framed photographs, including one showing the Spanish coach posing in front of trophies.

His trinket set, including two ceramic turtles and a painted star, has received an early bid of 111 euros.

Manchester City's New Era

City have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager and begin their Premier League campaign at home against Bournemouth on August 23.

($1 = 0.8762 euros)

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • Pep Guardiola’s office belongings from his ten‑year City spell are being auctioned—including unique trinkets like ceramic turtles and a Haaland‑art football, with bids reaching nearly €3,000.
  • The auction is hosted on MatchWornShirt with a 360‑degree office view and closes this Sunday.
  • Guardiola departed at end of 2025‑26 season after a trophy‑filled decade; Enzo Maresca was officially appointed manager on June 29, 2026, on a three‑year deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What items from Guardiola's office are being auctioned?
Items include his training jacket, chair, lamp, coffee cup set, trinkets, incense collection, and memorabilia such as a signed football.
Where is the Guardiola office auction being held?
The auction is being held online on the MatchWornShirt website.
What is the most popular item in Guardiola's auction?
A football covered with Erling Haaland artwork and signed by the player has already attracted a bid of nearly 3,000 euros.
When does the Guardiola office auction close?
The online auction closes on Sunday.
Who is Manchester City's new manager after Guardiola?
Manchester City have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

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