Russian Strikes Kill 28 in Odesa Region in July, Says Governor
Overview of Russian Strikes in Odesa Region
Casualties and Impact
July 20 (Reuters) - Russian strikes have killed 28 people in Ukraine's southern Odesa region in July, the regional governor said on Monday.
Frequency of Attacks
"If you take since the beginning of July, the Odesa region was under constant daily shelling. There were days when 13-15 air raid alerts had been announced in the region," Oleh Kiper told Ukrainian television.
Official Statements and Reporting
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Alison Williams)