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Russian strikes kill 28 people in Ukraine's Odesa region in July, governor says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian strikes kill 28 people in Ukraine's Odesa region in July, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Russian Strikes Kill 28 in Odesa Region in July, Says Governor

Overview of Russian Strikes in Odesa Region

Casualties and Impact

July 20 (Reuters) - Russian strikes have killed 28 people in Ukraine's southern Odesa region in July, the regional governor said on Monday.

Frequency of Attacks

"If you take since the beginning of July, the Odesa region was under constant daily shelling. There were days when 13-15 air raid alerts had been announced in the region," Oleh Kiper told Ukrainian television.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian forces have intensified missile, drone and guided‑bomb attacks across the Odesa region in July, resulting in mounting civilian casualties and widespread damage to residential and port infrastructure (lemonde.fr)
  • July attacks have targeted not only residential buildings but also vessels and cargo infrastructure, including killings of port workers and foreign sailors aboard merchant ships, further disrupting Ukraine’s vital grain exports (internazionale.it)
  • The Odesa region was under “constant daily shelling” in July, with up to 13‑15 air raid alerts per day, highlighting the sustained intensity and frequency of attacks (theprint.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in Russian strikes in Odesa region in July?
According to the regional governor, 28 people were killed in the Odesa region by Russian strikes in July.
Who provided the casualty figures for the Odesa region?
The casualty figures were provided by Oleh Kiper, the regional governor of Odesa.
How frequently has Odesa experienced air raid alerts in July?
Odesa experienced daily shelling, with some days seeing 13-15 air raid alerts announced in the region during July.
What source reported on the Odesa strikes?
The information was reported by Anna Pruchnicka for Reuters and edited by Alison Williams.

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