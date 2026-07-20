GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Moldovan anti-government protests funded by Ilan Shor - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates the ongoing anti-government protests in Moldova, where fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor offers $3,000 monthly to participants. This controversial move aims to destabilize the pro-European government ahead of elections.
Headlines

Teenager dies in Spain after fountain collapses during World Cup celebrations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines World News Spain Soccer Tragedy

Teenager Killed in Ciudad Rodrigo Fountain Collapse Amid World Cup Festivities

Tragic Incident During World Cup Celebrations in Spain

MADRID, July 20 (Reuters) - A 13-year-old died and two people were injured when a fountain partially collapsed in western Spain in the early hours on Monday, marring mass celebrations of the country's second-ever soccer World Cup victory, emergency services said.

Details of the Accident

The accident occurred shortly after midnight in Ciudad Rodrigo, a walled medieval city of about 12,000 in Salamanca province, near the border with Portugal.  

Gathering at the Arbol Gordo Fountain

Hundreds of residents had gathered at the Arbol Gordo fountain in the city's centre when the upper part of the monument broke loose and struck several people, regional emergency services said. 

Official Response and Community Mourning

In a statement, Ciudad Rodrigo's town hall expressed condolences for the victim. 

"The entire city feels this loss and accompanies the minor's friends and family in their grief ... What should have been a celebration of the Spanish national team's World Cup victory has turned into a tragedy," it said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by- Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • A segment of the fountain gave way under the weight of celebrants, causing fatal injuries to the minor. Emergency services received alerts shortly after 00:33 and responded with police, firefighters, medical teams and psychological support units (es.euronews.com).
  • The municipality expressed deep condolences and declared three days of mourning; the tragedy overshadowed what was meant to be a joyous celebration of Spain's World Cup victory (ondacero.es).
  • Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collapse—whether structural degradation, excessive load, or lack of preventive measures—while the fountain had been a focal point for celebrations in past tournaments (donporque.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the fountain collapse occur during Spain's World Cup celebrations?
The fountain collapse occurred at the Arbol Gordo fountain in the center of Ciudad Rodrigo, Salamanca province, western Spain.
How many people were affected by the fountain collapse in Ciudad Rodrigo?
Three people were struck, including a 13-year-old who died and two others who were injured.
What caused the tragedy during Spain's World Cup celebrations?
The upper part of the Arbol Gordo fountain broke loose and struck several people during mass celebrations.
How did Ciudad Rodrigo officials respond to the incident?
Ciudad Rodrigo's town hall expressed condolences and support to the victim’s family and friends in a public statement.
What was the context of the celebrations during which the accident occurred?
The incident happened during mass celebrations of Spain's second-ever soccer World Cup victory.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Cyprus marks 52 years since invasion as UN renews peace push

Cyprus marks 52 years since invasion as UN renews peace push

Image for Soccer-World Cup joy in Lamine's boyhood home of Rocafonda

Soccer-World Cup joy in Lamine's boyhood home of Rocafonda

Image for Soccer-Torres grabs extra-time winner as Spain beat toothless Argentina to win their second World Cup

Soccer-Torres grabs extra-time winner as Spain beat toothless Argentina to win their second World Cup

Image for Soccer-Spain battle past 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win World Cup

Soccer-Spain battle past 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win World Cup

Image for US service member killed in northern Iraq, U.S. Central Command says

US service member killed in northern Iraq, U.S. Central Command says

Image for Wildfire on France's Mediterranean coast forces hamlet evacuations

Wildfire on France's Mediterranean coast forces hamlet evacuations

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russian strikes kill 28 people in Ukraine's Odesa region in July, governor says
Russian strikes kill 28 people in Ukraine's Odesa region in July, governor says
Image for Russia's Putin meets North Korea's top diplomat in Kremlin
Russia's Putin meets North Korea's top diplomat in Kremlin
Image for Soccer-Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show
Soccer-Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show
Image for Hungary's PM Magyar to ask chess champion Judit Polgar to become president
Hungary's PM Magyar to ask chess champion Judit Polgar to become president
Image for Russian strike on cargo ship in Black Sea kills 5, Kyiv says
Russian strike on cargo ship in Black Sea kills 5, Kyiv says
Image for Cricket-Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India
Cricket-Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India
Image for Soccer-With security lines and star-studded spectacle, World Cup prepares for final showdown
Soccer-With security lines and star-studded spectacle, World Cup prepares for final showdown
Image for Lebanon's Aoun to meet Trump at White House, hoping to generate pressure on Israel
Lebanon's Aoun to meet Trump at White House, hoping to generate pressure on Israel
Image for Russian ballistic missiles rock Kyiv, one killed, officials say
Russian ballistic missiles rock Kyiv, one killed, officials say
Image for Soccer-England survive France fightback to secure third place in Miami goalfest
Soccer-England survive France fightback to secure third place in Miami goalfest
Image for Soccer-England take World Cup third place with 6-4 win against France
Soccer-England take World Cup third place with 6-4 win against France
Image for UK police find no evidence of terror offence in Islamic event threat probe
UK police find no evidence of terror offence in Islamic event threat probe
View All Headlines Posts