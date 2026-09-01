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Russia, at tense point in ties with UK, says it will name new ambassador 'in due course' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia, at tense point in ties with UK, says it will name new ambassador 'in due course'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Politics International Relations Europe Diplomacy

Russia to Announce New Ambassador to UK as Bilateral Tensions Escalate

Diplomatic Developments Between Russia and the United Kingdom

Background on Ambassadorial Transition

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it would announce a new ambassador to Britain in due course, weeks after its previous envoy left London at a time of exceptional tension in bilateral ties.

Departure of Andrei Kelin

The departure of Andrei Kelin in July, after more than seven years in the post, prompted media speculation - denied by the embassy - that Moscow was downgrading diplomatic relations with Britain.

Appointment Procedure

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that the naming of a new ambassador was the prerogative of President Vladimir Putin and the procedure for the appointment was not a public matter.

Context of Bilateral Tensions

Challenges During Kelin's Tenure

She said Kelin had served through an extremely difficult period "in the face of British efforts to completely dismantle bilateral relations".

Britain's Support for Ukraine

Military Aid and Escalating Consequences

Britain is a leading ally of Ukraine and provides it with weapons including missiles and drones. Russia warned Britain last month that it would face unspecified "consequences" for supplying drones that were used by Ukraine to attack Russian territory.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Dmitry Antonov, Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s ambassador to Britain, Andrei Kelin, left his post on July 21 after more than seven years; no successor has been publicly named yet. (theguardian.com)
  • Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that nominating a new ambassador is President Putin’s prerogative and “not a public matter.” (theguardian.com)
  • Tensions followed Britain’s supply of long-range drones to Ukraine, prompting a Russian embassy threat of unspecified “consequences.” (ktwb.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia's previous ambassador to the UK leave his post?
Andrei Kelin, Russia's previous ambassador to the UK, departed in July after serving more than seven years, during a period of increased tensions.
Is Russia downgrading its diplomatic relations with the UK?
The Russian embassy denied media speculation about downgrading relations, stating the new ambassador will be appointed in due course.
Who decides the appointment of Russia's ambassador to the UK?
The appointment of a new Russian ambassador to the UK is the prerogative of President Vladimir Putin.
What has contributed to the tension between Russia and the UK?
Tensions have escalated due to Britain's support for Ukraine, including the supply of weapons and drones used against Russian territory.
Has Russia warned the UK regarding their support for Ukraine?
Yes, Russia warned the UK of unspecified consequences for supplying drones to Ukraine that were used in attacks on Russian territory.

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