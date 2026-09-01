Russia to Announce New Ambassador to UK as Bilateral Tensions Escalate

Diplomatic Developments Between Russia and the United Kingdom

Background on Ambassadorial Transition

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it would announce a new ambassador to Britain in due course, weeks after its previous envoy left London at a time of exceptional tension in bilateral ties.

Departure of Andrei Kelin

The departure of Andrei Kelin in July, after more than seven years in the post, prompted media speculation - denied by the embassy - that Moscow was downgrading diplomatic relations with Britain.

Appointment Procedure

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that the naming of a new ambassador was the prerogative of President Vladimir Putin and the procedure for the appointment was not a public matter.

Context of Bilateral Tensions

Challenges During Kelin's Tenure

She said Kelin had served through an extremely difficult period "in the face of British efforts to completely dismantle bilateral relations".

Britain's Support for Ukraine

Military Aid and Escalating Consequences

Britain is a leading ally of Ukraine and provides it with weapons including missiles and drones. Russia warned Britain last month that it would face unspecified "consequences" for supplying drones that were used by Ukraine to attack Russian territory.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Dmitry Antonov, Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)