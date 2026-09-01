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Deep-sea team aids search for missing in Cyprus ferry disaster - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deep-sea team aids search for missing in Cyprus ferry disaster

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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headlines Disasters Maritime Cyprus Search and Rescue

Specialist Deep-Sea Team Aids Search for Missing After Cyprus Ferry Disaster

Ongoing Rescue Efforts and Investigation Following Ferry Capsize

Arrival of Specialist Deep-Sea Search Team

NICOSIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A specialist team equipped to search deep waters was due to arrive from Turkey on Tuesday as emergency crews pressed on with efforts to find 20 people missing after a ferry capsized off northern Cyprus.

Details of the Ferry Disaster

Casualties and Survivors

At least eight people died when the double-hulled vessel started taking in water and overturned shortly after leaving the port town of Kyrenia on Sunday with 267 passengers and crew on board.

Survivors who scrambled to safety by clinging on to part of its overturned hull were picked up by boats in the area, but there are some accounts that other passengers may have got trapped in compartments as the boat flipped.

Children are among those missing.

Challenges in the Search Operation

The wreck lies on the seabed at a depth of more than 500 metres (1,640 feet), beyond the reach of the resources available locally. Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said the incoming team would bring specialised equipment to explore the wreck and surrounding seabed.

“Intervening at the seabed is not possible with the resources we currently have, but from tomorrow that intervention will be possible,” Erhurman told reporters on Monday.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Missing

Possible Trapped Passengers

It remained unclear whether any of those missing were trapped inside the vessel. Footage posted on social media appeared to show people still inside one of its compartments as others perched on the tip of the boat waiting for help.

Investigation into the Cause of the Disaster

Seaworthiness and Witness Accounts

The cause of the disaster is under investigation, though Turkish Cypriot authorities said the vessel had a valid seaworthiness certificate. 

Witness accounts have said the ferry, a wide-bodied catamaran, was lurching violently before crashing back into the water, the impact tearing open part of its bow.

Legal Proceedings

Court Action Against Vessel Operators

A court on Monday remanded nine people connected to the vessel’s operations in custody for three days to assist police inquiries. 

(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • At least eight people confirmed dead; around 20 remain missing following the capsizing of a double‑hulled ferry off Northern Cyprus, which sank to depths exceeding 500 m, beyond local search capabilities (apnews.com).
  • A Turkish deep‑sea salvage vessel (TCG Isin) and specialized Underwater Offense (SAT) team have joined rescue efforts, enabling seabed intervention commencing September 1 (theguardian.com).
  • Nine individuals—including the captain and crew—were remanded for further investigation into potential negligence as authorities probe the disaster’s cause (turkishminute.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people are missing after the Cyprus ferry disaster?
Twenty people are currently missing following the ferry capsizing off northern Cyprus.
What are the casualties reported in the Cyprus ferry disaster?
At least eight people have died after the ferry capsized off the port town of Kyrenia.
Who is assisting in the search for the missing in Cyprus?
A specialist deep-sea search team from Turkey is assisting in the ongoing search efforts.
What challenges are search crews facing in Cyprus?
The wreck lies at a depth of over 500 metres, beyond the reach of local resources, requiring specialized equipment.
Is the cause of the Cyprus ferry disaster known?
The cause of the disaster is under investigation, with initial reports of the vessel lurching violently before capsizing.

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