Trump Says US Reviewing Its Position on Falkland Islands Sovereignty

US Policy and Statements on Falkland Islands Sovereignty

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By Steve Holland and Bo Erickson

Trump's Statement on Reviewing US Position

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he was reviewing the United States' position on the Falkland Islands, the remote British-ruled archipelago in the South Atlantic.

Comments from the Oval Office

"I always review every position. That's just one of many," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the islands' sovereignty.

Historical Context of US Stance

Trump did not signal if the review would change the United States' position on sovereignty, which has generally avoided taking sides since 1982.

Argentina's Claim and Political Context

Argentina, led by Trump-ally Javier Milei, has also claimed sovereignty over the islands.

Potential US Policy Shift and NATO Relations

A potential U.S. shift was included among a range of options considered by the Pentagon earlier this year to pressure NATO allies it believes failed to support U.S. military operations in the war with Iran.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Bo Erickson; Editing by Caitlin Webber)