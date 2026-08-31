GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur, technocrat who feuded with Chirac, dies at 97 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur, technocrat who feuded with Chirac, dies at 97

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Politics Obituary Markets

Former French PM Edouard Balladur, Architect of Privatization, Dies at 97

Edouard Balladur: Life, Legacy, and Political Impact

By Florence Loeve

Early Life and Background

Aug 31 (Reuters) - After losing the 1995 presidential election against his ally-turned-rival Jacques Chirac, former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur wrote: "Moved? No." He added: "I would not have been any more so had I won."

A stiff technocrat, Balladur was often portrayed by his critics as aloof and disconnected from his contemporaries' preoccupations. Plantu, a press cartoonist, sketched him as an aristocrat wearing a wig and seated in a sedan chair. The satirical weekly Le Canard enchaîné renamed him "His Courteous Smugness". 

A leading figure of France's centre-right, Balladur was the architect of a sweeping privatisation drive that saw the sale of some of France's most prominent companies, including banks Société Générale and Paribas — later part of BNP Paribas — as well as broadcaster TF1. He also pushed through a reform of France's politically sensitive pension system in 1993. 

Balladur played a crucial role in the early careers of several prominent politicians and businessmen, including former President Nicolas Sarkozy and billionaire Bernard Arnault's long-standing collaborator at luxury giant LVMH, Nicolas Bazire, who both worked for him during his 1995 run for office.

But that ill-fated campaign also caused lasting damage to his reputation, as courts scrutinised its financing. Following "a quarter-century of slander", as Balladur put it, he was finally cleared of any wrongdoing in 2021.

Balladur, the soft-spoken son of a banker, has died aged 97, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X on Monday. No cause of death was given.

"Edouard Balladur is closely associated with fifty years of the history of the Fifth Republic. From his early days working alongside Georges Pompidou to his appointment as Prime Minister, he was a leading figure in our public life," Lecornu said.

Family Origins and Education

Balladur was born in 1929 in the coastal city of Izmir, in what was then the Ottoman Empire, into a Christian family.

Though he was often said to be of Armenian origin, his name sometimes presented as a shorter version of "Balladurian", Balladur always denied it.

His family had been part of Izmir's French community for generations, his father being a director at the Ottoman Bank.

His parents emigrated with their six children in 1934 before settling in Marseille, in the south of France.

After graduating from the Ecole nationale d'administration, the training ground of France's bureaucratic elite, Balladur entered government in 1964 as an adviser to Prime Minister Georges Pompidou.

A decade later, he served as then-President Pompidou's chief of staff.

Political Career and Economic Reforms

Return to Politics and Privatization Initiatives

Stepping away from politics after Pompidou's death in 1974, Balladur returned to a far more powerful role in 1986, as economy, finance and privatisation minister in Chirac's centre-right cabinet during the first "cohabitation" (power sharing) with Socialist President François Mitterrand.

Balladur implemented Chirac's bold programme of cutting taxes and government spending, liberalising the labour market, lifting price controls, and reprivatising some of France's state-owned banks and industrial companies.

Prime Ministership and Policy Stance

'I WAS NOT A VERY GOOD CANDIDATE'

As Chirac, scalded by his defeat in the 1988 presidential election, no longer wished to serve as prime minister, Mitterrand appointed Balladur to the role in 1993.

As head of the government, Balladur extended his privatisation programme. But as a lifelong admirer of the general-turned-president Charles de Gaulle, he remained wary of the untrammelled influence of free markets and the United States, arguing in 1993: "What is the market? It is the law of the jungle, the law of nature. And what is civilisation? It is the struggle against nature."

Relationship with Jacques Chirac

Chirac supported the bid by Balladur, his "friend of 30 years" whom he knew "better than anyone", for the premiership with the idea that he would pave the way for his own path to the presidency. Instead, Balladur emerged as the more popular of the pair and in 1995 announced his candidacy for the Elysee Palace, sparking a bitter rivalry between the two men.

In a television interview, Balladur had forcefully argued that a prime minister in a power-sharing government should not run for president. "If there is to be another cohabitation, it would be desirable, so that the climate is calmer and life more peaceful, for the prime minister not to be a candidate in the presidential election," he said.

"I do not see how a man could stand before the French people in 1993 and tell them I will not be a candidate in two years and then be one. That would be breaking his word."

Balladur's U-turn — and the fratricidal conflict with Chirac — did not at first seem to undermine his chances. He entered the race as the clear favourite.

1995 Presidential Election

"For the public, the presidential election is already decided," the French daily Le Monde headlined in January 1995, judging that polls showed Balladur's "uncontested dominance" "over all his competitors", while the International Herald Tribune asserted that Chirac appeared to have lost the struggle for his own party's loyalty.

Arlette Chabot, a news anchor of the public broadcaster France 2, went so far as to ask Chirac whether he might withdraw his candidacy, infuriating the politician.

As he recounted in his book "Deux ans à Matignon" (Two years in the prime minister's official residence), Balladur presented himself as the candidate of "reason" and "truth", focused on economic growth and fiscal responsibility against what he considered as the false promises of his competitors. 

But the dynamics of the race shifted rapidly. Balladur struggled on the campaign trail, appearing uncomfortable as he engaged with voters. "I refused to make people dream," he said in 1995. 

The election returned the centre right to power after two c

Key Takeaways

  • Architect of France’s major privatisations (1986–87), including Société Générale, Paribas and TF1, forging a new wave of shareholder capitalism (lemonde.fr)
  • As Prime Minister from March 1993 to May 1995 during the second cohabitation, he pursued fiscally liberal reforms and invoked Article 49.3 effectually (tf1info.fr)
  • Though defeated by Jacques Chirac in the bitter 1995 presidential race, Balladur was ultimately cleared in 2021 of finance‑linked charges from his campaign in the Karachi affair (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Edouard Balladur?
Edouard Balladur was a former French Prime Minister known for his role in banking privatization and public sector reforms.
What was Edouard Balladur's contribution to the French economy?
Balladur led a major privatization drive, selling prominent companies like Société Générale and Paribas, and reformed the pension system.
Where was Edouard Balladur born?
He was born in Izmir, in what was then the Ottoman Empire, and later settled in Marseille, France.
When did Edouard Balladur serve as French Prime Minister?
He served as France's Prime Minister from 1993 to 1995.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trump says he is reviewing US position on Falkland Islands

Trump says he is reviewing US position on Falkland Islands

Image for Swiss parliamentary committee passes UBS capital concessions

Swiss parliamentary committee passes UBS capital concessions

Image for Former French PM Balladur dies at 97

Former French PM Balladur dies at 97

Image for Europeans bristle at Russia's return to G20

Europeans bristle at Russia's return to G20

Image for Dollar slips, with traders already eyeing Friday jobs data

Dollar slips, with traders already eyeing Friday jobs data

Image for Fed's Warsh says past global savings glut is turning into investment surge

Fed's Warsh says past global savings glut is turning into investment surge

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Soccer-Argentina's Messi ends international career
Soccer-Argentina's Messi ends international career
Image for Zelenskiy, Trump's envoys discuss Ukraine visit and peace efforts
Zelenskiy, Trump's envoys discuss Ukraine visit and peace efforts
Image for Soccer-No fairytale ending, but Messi leaves defining legacy for Argentina
Soccer-No fairytale ending, but Messi leaves defining legacy for Argentina
Image for India's Modi tells Russia's Putin that the war in Ukraine must end for humanity's sake 
India's Modi tells Russia's Putin that the war in Ukraine must end for humanity's sake 
Image for Canadian alleged NATO spy to remain in custody, Belgian prosecutor says
Canadian alleged NATO spy to remain in custody, Belgian prosecutor says
Image for Kosovo parties strike deal to elect president, breaking deadlock
Kosovo parties strike deal to elect president, breaking deadlock
Image for China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger
China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger
Image for Spanish PM blames Russia, Israel for disinformation in Ceuta migrant crisis
Spanish PM blames Russia, Israel for disinformation in Ceuta migrant crisis
Image for Danube queue for Ukrainian ports grows to 80 vessels, shipper says
Danube queue for Ukrainian ports grows to 80 vessels, shipper says
Image for Russian man gets reduced sentence in Finland over Ukraine war crimes
Russian man gets reduced sentence in Finland over Ukraine war crimes
Image for Israeli fire kills five people in Gaza, medics say
Israeli fire kills five people in Gaza, medics say
Image for Mother tells how daughter slipped from her grasp in north Cyprus ferry disaster
Mother tells how daughter slipped from her grasp in north Cyprus ferry disaster
View All Headlines Posts