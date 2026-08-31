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Trump plans $4 million for right-wing media in Europe, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump plans $4 million for right-wing media in Europe, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Trump Plans $4 Million Boost for Right-Wing Media and Groups in Europe

U.S. Funding Strategy and European Response

By Humeyra Pamuk and Paul Carsten

Overview of the Funding Initiative

WASHINGTON/BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration is planning to spend $4 million to bolster right-wing media in Europe, part of a package of at least $25 million for civil society groups working on conservative causes in the region, according to four people familiar with the funding.

The grants risk deepening tensions between the Trump administration and European governments, some of which have already accused Washington of interfering in their domestic politics.

Objectives of the Grants

The U.S. State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) says the funding is meant to strengthen transatlantic ties and promote free speech. It comes as European countries prepare for elections over the next couple of years, and as the Trump administration openly backs Europe's populist right-wing and far-right parties.

The State Department notified Congress of its intent to allocate these funds on August 21, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans. 

Allocation Details

Three million dollars were earmarked for a program to "document and analyze democratic backsliding in Europe as it relates to mass and illegal migration, the independent media landscape, and legislative agendas by supranational entities," according to the people.

Another $1 million aims to create a consortium of independent journalists covering issues including national sovereignty, natural rights, and religious freedom in Europe, they added.

Reuters could not determine which organizations or journalists are likely to receive grants. 

Official Statements and Reactions

A State Department spokesperson said that the DRL does not fund political parties and that the Trump administration remains committed to defending democracy and human rights around the world, including in Europe.   

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Focus on Conservative Voices

FOCUS ON CONSERVATIVE VOICES

The Trump administration has largely moved away from the traditional U.S. promotion of democracy and human rights, focusing instead on economic and trade issues. 

It has also been advocating for selective causes, particularly those linked to right-wing politicians and what it sees as a muzzling of conservative voices online.

Breakdown of Funding and Backlash

Around $10 million of funding has already been made public through three State Department notices for applicants in July and August. The August 21 funding notification is part of an additional at least $15 million, bringing the total grant amount to Europe-related work up to a minimum of $25 million.

The funding has prompted a backlash from some European capitals. 

European Political Response

"France and the Europeans will not tolerate any attempt at foreign interference in their electoral processes, regardless of where it comes from," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X in July, in response to the funding announcements. 

Wider Funding Proposal

The Europe grants are part of a bigger funding proposal from the State Department totaling nearly $180 million that includes a mix of programs, including grants on documenting "abuses" against South African minority communities and supporting civil society to counter "judicial overreach and censorship" in Brazil.

The funding package includes numerous grants for traditional democracy promotion focusing on oppressive governments such as China and North Korea. 

The funding is expected to be finalized by the end of September, three people familiar with the efforts said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Washington and Paul Carsten in Berlin; Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter in Paris; Editing by Don Durfee and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Of the $25 million Europe‑focused civil society funding, $3 million is intended for research into democratic backsliding tied to migration, media, and supranational legislation; $1 million is earmarked for an independent journalism consortium promoting sovereignty, natural rights, and religious freedom.
  • Trump’s State Department frames the funding as promoting free speech and transatlantic ties, though critics, notably in France, denounce the grants as interference in domestic politics.
  • This initiative aligns with broader Maga‑aligned aid efforts, including proposals to counter EU ‘censorship’ like the Digital Services Act, and reflects a shift in U.S. democracy promotion toward ideologically driven funding strategies.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the Trump administration planning to spend on right-wing media in Europe?
The administration plans to spend $4 million to bolster right-wing media in Europe, as part of a larger $25 million package for conservative causes.
What is the purpose of the US State Department's funding in Europe?
The funding aims to strengthen transatlantic ties, promote free speech, and support right-wing media as well as civil society groups aligned with conservative values.
How have European governments responded to the US funding announcement?
European governments, including France, have expressed concerns about foreign interference in their domestic politics and electoral processes.
Which organizations or journalists will receive the US grants?
As of now, it is unclear which organizations or journalists are likely to receive the grants; details have not been disclosed.
When is the Trump administration’s funding for European conservative causes expected to be finalized?
The funding package is expected to be finalized by the end of September.

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