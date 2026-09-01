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Headlines

Israeli fire kills four people, including three children, in Gaza, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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headlines Conflict Middle East International

Israeli Airstrikes and Gunfire Kill Four, Including Three Children, in Gaza Strip

Details of the Incident and Ongoing Conflict

Casualties and Immediate Aftermath

CAIRO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Israeli gunfire and airstrikes killed at least four people, including three children, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, health officials said.

Witnesses said Israeli warplanes fired at least 12 missiles near the Katiba area in the west of Gaza City, an area crowded with displaced families.

At least three people — two children and a woman — were killed and several others wounded in the unusually heavy bombardment, medics said. Two vehicles were hit and reduced to twisted wreckage.

Israeli Military Statement

In a statement on Tuesday, the Israeli military said it struck several targets in the Gaza Strip in order to remove threats to Israeli security forces.

Hamas Response and Further Strikes

Failed Israeli Operation

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, said an Israeli special force had attempted to carry out an operation in Gaza City but was discovered during the mission.

He said Israel then launched heavy airstrikes involving more than 10 warplanes, killing and wounding several people.

Additional Incidents

In a separate incident, medics said a girl, Israa Al-Hissi, was killed and two other people were wounded when Israeli forces operating east of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza opened fire on the area.

Ceasefire and Ongoing Tensions

Ceasefire Agreement

A U.S.-backed ceasefire that took effect in October 2025 halted the large-scale fighting that had devastated the enclave, but it has not ended Israeli strikes. The military says such operations are intended to prevent attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.

Accusations and Political Context

Hamas Accusations

Hamas accuses Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to advance a broader plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war. The plan includes further Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.

Casualty Figures Since Ceasefire

More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire came into force last October, according to Gaza health officials. The Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed during the same period.

(Reporting by Nidal al-MughrabiEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Israeli strikes killed at least four Palestinians—including three children—in Gaza on September 1, 2026, despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire effective since October 2025, underscoring its limited effectiveness (investing.com)
  • Humanitarian and economic losses in Gaza remain staggering: since the ceasefire, more than 1,000 Palestinians have died—often civilians—while Gaza suffered over US$35 billion in infrastructure damage and real GDP plunged, with only a modest rebound due to base effects (un.org)
  • The Middle East conflict continues to ripple through global finance via elevated energy prices—Brent crude briefly topped US$120 in April 2026—and increasingly fragile financial stability, with markets facing tighter conditions, higher inflation, and risks in emerging and debt-intensive economies (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza?
At least four people, including three children, were killed according to Gaza health officials.
Where did the Israeli strikes occur in Gaza?
The strikes targeted areas near the Katiba region in west Gaza City and east of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza.
What is the stated reason for the Israeli military operations in Gaza?
The Israeli military says the strikes are intended to remove threats to Israeli security forces and prevent attacks by militant groups.
Has the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza held?
While a ceasefire took effect in October 2025, Israeli strikes have continued, with both sides accusing each other of violations.
How many Palestinians have died in Gaza since the ceasefire?
More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire started in October 2025 according to Gaza health officials.

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