Zelenskiy, Trump's envoys discuss Ukraine visit and peace efforts

Zelenskiy Holds Constructive Talks With Trump Envoys on Ukraine Peace Initiatives

Key Developments in Ukraine-U.S. Peace Discussions

Overview of the Constructive Call

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he held a "detailed and constructive" call with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and that the sides were working to finalize dates for their visit to Ukraine aimed at advancing peace efforts.

Updates on the Battlefield Situation

"I also informed them about the situation on the battlefield, where Russia's gains have been sparse and at the cost of huge losses, and about the strikes," he said in a post on Telegram.

Expectations for Upcoming U.S. Envoy Visit

"We shall see what the U.S. President's representatives manage to achieve. September could bring about a lot of changes. And we, together with our partners, must do everything we can to protect people," Zelenskiy also said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru, Yuliia Dysa and Anna PeverieriEditing by Tomasz Janowski)