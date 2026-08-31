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Zelenskiy, Trump's envoys discuss Ukraine visit and peace efforts - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy, Trump's envoys discuss Ukraine visit and peace efforts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Politics International Relations Finance

Zelenskiy Holds Constructive Talks With Trump Envoys on Ukraine Peace Initiatives

Key Developments in Ukraine-U.S. Peace Discussions

Overview of the Constructive Call

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he held a "detailed and constructive" call with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and that the sides were working to finalize dates for their visit to Ukraine aimed at advancing peace efforts.

Updates on the Battlefield Situation

"I also informed them about the situation on the battlefield, where Russia's gains have been sparse and at the cost of huge losses, and about the strikes," he said in a post on Telegram.

Expectations for Upcoming U.S. Envoy Visit

"We shall see what the U.S. President's representatives manage to achieve. September could bring about a lot of changes. And we, together with our partners, must do everything we can to protect people," Zelenskiy also said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru, Yuliia Dysa and Anna PeverieriEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy described the phone call as “detailed and constructive,” emphasizing coordination to lock in dates for Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Kyiv, aimed at reviving peace diplomacy. (apnews.com)
  • Media reports suggest the envoys have not yet visited Ukraine, despite multiple trips to Moscow; a planned first trip to Kyiv may occur around Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24. (euronews.com)
  • Witkoff and Kushner have played central roles in U.S.-brokered trilateral peace talks, including in Abu Dhabi in January–February and in Geneva in February 2026, highlighting sustained engagement in diplomatic efforts. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Zelenskiy speak with regarding Ukraine's peace efforts?
President Zelenskiy spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
What was discussed during Zelenskiy's call with Trump's envoys?
They discussed finalizing dates for a U.S. delegation visit to Ukraine aimed at advancing peace efforts and the current battlefield situation.
What is the significance of the upcoming visit by Trump's envoys to Ukraine?
The visit is intended to support peace initiatives and strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.
What updates did Zelenskiy provide about the battlefield?
Zelenskiy reported that Russia's gains have been sparse and made at the cost of significant losses.

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