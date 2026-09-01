King Haakon VIII to Swear Oath Before Parliament After Father's Passing

Succession and Oath Ceremony Details

By Gwladys Fouche

Passing of King Harald and National Mourning

OSLO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - King Haakon VIII of Norway will on Tuesday take an oath before parliament following the death of his father, pledging to uphold the Nordic country's constitution and laws in the latest in a series of ceremonies marking the passing of the crown.

Haakon's father King Harald died on Friday at the age of 89. Since then, tens of thousands of Norwegians have streamed to the royal palace to lay flowers, drawings, candles and flags.

Public Sentiment and Legacy

Many have praised Harald's warmth and sense of inclusiveness, while Haakon described him as a wonderful father in his first address to the nation as sovereign.

Monarchy's Popularity in Norway

The monarchy remains broadly popular: 72% of Norwegians support it, while 20% favour a republic or another form of government, according to a Norstat poll for broadcaster NRK published Tuesday, the first poll on the issue taken since Harald's death.

The previous Norstat poll, conducted in May, showed support for the monarchy at 64%.

Oath Ceremony and Attendees

Queen Mette-Marit to Attend

QUEEN METTE-MARIT TO ATTEND

The ceremony in the 169-seat chamber, which will start at 1100 GMT, will underline the foundations of Norway as a constitutional monarchy.

As required by the constitution, King Haakon will declare: "I promise and swear to rule the Kingdom of Norway in accordance with its constitution and laws, so help me God the Almighty and All-knowing."

His wife, Queen Mette-Marit, 53, who is recovering from a successful lung transplant in June, is due to be at his side, like Queen Sonja was in 1991 when Harald took the oath.

The new king's children, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, will also attend, as well as their grandmother, Sonja, 89.

Traditions and Public Participation

Haakon automatically became king the moment his father passed away. There will be no coronation, as Norway abolished the practice in 1908.

After the ceremony, members of the public will be able to pay their respects before Harald's coffin, which is lying in state at the palace chapel until September 8. Large crowds are expected.

His funeral will take place in Oslo on September 9, with heads of state from around the world invited to attend.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in OsloEditing by Ros Russell)