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Europeans bristle at Russia's return to G20 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europeans bristle at Russia's return to G20

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics Sanctions International Relations

European Ministers Object to Russia at G20, Signal Ongoing Tensions Over Ukraine

European Response and Developments at the G20 Finance Meeting

By Philip Blenkinsop

Russian Participation and Reactions

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Aug 31 (Reuters) - European financial ministers and officials bristled on Monday over Russia's participation at the G20 finance meeting, with Germany's finance minister saying there could be no normalisation of relations with Moscow while its war against Ukraine continued.

Meetings and Diplomatic Exchanges

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attended the meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, along with representatives of the Russian Central Bank. Siluanov held talks on the sidelines of the meeting with host U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Russia's finance ministry said, discussing Russia-U.S. cooperation on financial matters and interaction within the G20 framework.

Sanctions and European Stance

Germany Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said Europe was preparing a further package of sanctions against Russia and was hoping for close cooperation with Washington on measures.

Concerns Over U.S. Position

"A joint approach would be best, yet it is sometimes unclear whether there might be a loosening of the stance over there. That is why I find the signal sent by receiving the Russian finance minister here quite troubling," Klingbeil told reporters in Asheville. "I would have wanted greater clarity from the American side that he should not be received here as a normal guest."

Symbolic Actions and European Unity

European ministers and central bankers also opposed appearing in the normal 'family photo' of participants, officials from European countries said. In the end, a decision was made to take the photograph without the Russian minister. 

Dialogue and Pushback

Klingbeil said Europeans, including British counterpart John Healey and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, had discussed Russia's involvement on Sunday evening and agreed that having an avenue for dialogue was good for delivering a frank message.

"However, the mere fact that the Russian finance minister is back - after, I believe, four G20 meetings without Russian participation - indicates an attempt at normalisation, and that makes it all the more important for us to push back," he said.  

Other Notable Absences

The United States, who as hosts made up the guest list, did not invite South Africa, last year's G20 host. Spain, with which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to halt trade, was also absent.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; additional reporting by Maria Martinez in Berlin; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil stated there can be “no return to normality” while Russia wages war against Ukraine, calling Washington’s reception of Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov “troubling”(marketscreener.com).
  • European ministers, including from Germany, Britain and the ECB, refused to participate in the traditional G20 group photograph unless Siluanov was excluded; the photo was ultimately taken without him(ansa.it).
  • Siluanov’s attendance marked Russia’s first in-person G20 finance meeting participation since the invasion of Ukraine, prompting Europe to push back and signal further sanctions and close coordination with the U.S.(ansa.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did European ministers oppose Russia's participation in the G20 meeting?
European ministers felt that Russia's attendance signaled an attempt at normalisation despite its ongoing war against Ukraine.
What was Germany's stance on Russia at the G20 finance meeting?
Germany called for no normalisation of relations with Moscow and prepared further sanctions, expressing disappointment with the U.S. for hosting Russia.
Did the Russian finance minister attend the G20 'family photo'?
No, European ministers and officials decided to take the 'family photo' without the Russian finance minister.
What topics did Russian and U.S. finance officials discuss at the meeting?
They discussed Russia-U.S. cooperation on financial matters and interaction within the G20 framework.
Were any other countries notably absent from the G20 meeting?
Yes, South Africa and Spain were not invited to this G20 meeting.

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