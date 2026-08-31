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Former French PM Balladur dies at 97 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former French PM Balladur dies at 97

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Edouard Balladur, Former French Prime Minister, Passes Away at 97

Legacy and Career of Edouard Balladur

Announcement of His Passing

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Edouard Balladur, who was France's prime minister from 1993 to 1995, has died at 97, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X.

Tributes from French Leadership

Statement from Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu

"Edouard Balladur is closely associated with fifty years of the history of the Fifth Republic. From his early days working alongside Georges Pompidou to his appointment as Prime Minister, he was a leading figure in our public life," Lecornu said on X

Recognition of Balladur's Reformist Spirit

"Edouard Balladur was a statesman with a reformist spirit and will remain a role model for many men and women in his political family," he added.

Political Career Overview

Role as Prime Minister

Balladur, a conservative, served as prime minister under Socialist President Francois Miterrand.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Dominique Patton)

Key Takeaways

  • Balladur’s long political career spanned roles from advisor to Georges Pompidou to France’s Prime Minister in a notable cohabitation government (1993–1995) (en.wikipedia.org).
  • As Finance Minister (1986–1988), he drove aggressive liberal economic reforms—privatisations, tax cuts, abolition of exchange controls—shaping France’s economic liberalisation (economie.gouv.fr).
  • His 1993–1995 premiership featured major pension reform and further privatisations, alongside reduction of the budget deficit, marking him as a pragmatic reformist statesman (fr.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Edouard Balladur?
Edouard Balladur was France's prime minister from 1993 to 1995 and a leading figure in French politics.
When did Edouard Balladur die?
Edouard Balladur died at the age of 97, as announced on August 31.
Which president did Edouard Balladur serve under?
Edouard Balladur served as prime minister under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand.
What is Edouard Balladur known for?
Balladur is known for his reformist spirit and significant role in the history of the Fifth Republic.
Who announced Balladur's death?
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced Edouard Balladur's death on X (formerly Twitter).

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