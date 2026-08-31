Edouard Balladur, Former French Prime Minister, Passes Away at 97
Legacy and Career of Edouard Balladur
Announcement of His Passing
PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Edouard Balladur, who was France's prime minister from 1993 to 1995, has died at 97, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X.
Tributes from French Leadership
Statement from Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu
"Edouard Balladur is closely associated with fifty years of the history of the Fifth Republic. From his early days working alongside Georges Pompidou to his appointment as Prime Minister, he was a leading figure in our public life," Lecornu said on X
Recognition of Balladur's Reformist Spirit
"Edouard Balladur was a statesman with a reformist spirit and will remain a role model for many men and women in his political family," he added.
Political Career Overview
Role as Prime Minister
Balladur, a conservative, served as prime minister under Socialist President Francois Miterrand.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Dominique Patton)