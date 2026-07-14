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Resumption of hostilities in Middle East underlines instability, says BoE Governor Bailey - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Resumption of hostilities in Middle East underlines instability, says BoE Governor Bailey

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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BoE's Bailey says renewed Gulf hostilities underline stability risks

Financial Stability Concerns Amid Renewed US-Iran Hostilities

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that Britain's banking system is resilient but he was concerned about the impact on financial stability from the resumption of hostilities between the United States and Iran in recent days.

Bailey's Previous Assessment of Risks

Bailey said last month, when he voted with the 7-2 majority on the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee to hold interest rates, he thought that risks from the war in Iran were around the lower end of the central bank's three scenarios.

Fragility of the Ceasefire

"But I would have added the very strong caveat to that it seems to me that the situation remained unstable, and the ceasefire was fragile," Bailey told lawmakers on the Treasury Select Committee,

Recent Developments and Market Impact

He said he now thought the breakdown of peace talks and resumption of attacks underlined instability risks.

Bond Yields and Inflation Concerns

British government bond yields on Tuesday rose to their highest level since May as U.S.- Iran tensions pushed up oil prices, reigniting inflation concerns. Investors also ramped up their bets on interest rate hikes by the BoE after a Federal Reserve official hinted at an increase in borrowing costs soon.

Political Uncertainty and Economic Outlook

Asked whether the next change in Britain's prime minister would affect financial stability, Bailey declined to comment on politics but said the UK outlook was backed by the government's fiscal framework as well as monetary policy set by the BoE.

Importance of Economic Growth

He also stressed the importance of speeding up Britain's economic growth.

Bailey's Emphasis on Growth

"I think the big issue is growth in the economy. So I think we can do all we can on financial stability," Bailey said.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Phoebe Seers; writing by Suban Abdulla; Editing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Hostilities between the US and Iran have resumed as of early July 2026, prompting oil price surges and market volatility, raising global financial stability concerns (investing.com).
  • The Bank of England’s April 2026 Monetary Policy Report presented three scenarios—ranging from moderate to sharply inflationary—reflecting geopolitical risks from the Middle East (investing.com).
  • Bailey’s caution underscores the fragility of the economic outlook and validates the MPC’s hold on the 3.75% interest rate in June, while leaving open the possibility of future tightening amid worsening inflation (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did BoE Governor Andrew Bailey say about the Middle East hostilities?
Andrew Bailey stated that recent hostilities in the Middle East have increased the risks to global financial stability.
How does the resumption of hostilities impact financial stability?
The renewed conflict signals a period of continued instability, raising uncertainty in financial markets and global economies.
What was the recent decision on the BoE's main interest rate?
The Bank of England kept its main interest rate on hold at 3.75% with a 7-2 majority vote.
Who reported and wrote the article?
William Schomberg and Phoebe Seers reported the story, with writing by Suban Abdulla.

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