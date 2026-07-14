UK Minister Voices Concerns to EU Over New Border Checks, Travel Delays

Overview of New EU Border Security Checks and UK Response

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British transport minister Heidi Alexander has raised concerns over the European Union's new digital border security check system with the EU transport commissioner, her department said on Tuesday, following reports of long waits at passport control.

Key Details of the EU Entry/Exit System (EES)

Here are some details:

Collaboration Between UK and EU Officials

• Alexander and EU commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas will work together to ensure travel across the border is "as seamless as possible" during the summer holiday season and beyond, the government said.

Implementation and Scope of the EES

• The EU's Entry/Exit System became fully operational in April and applies to all 29 Schengen countries, most of which are EU member states.

Biometric Registration Requirements

• The new EES requires travellers to register their biometric details, such as fingerprints and a photo, when they arrive in the EU, replacing the previous system of manually stamping passports.

Impact on Travellers and Airlines

Passenger Experiences and Airline Warnings

• BBC News has said some passengers have reported missing their flights due to long queues, while budget airline Ryanair has warned of "queue chaos" from the new system, which it says is not ready yet.

UK Government Measures to Address Delays

• The British government has announced £20 million in new funding to increase the number of booths for passport checks at the country's main gateway to Europe, the Port of Dover.

Location of Checks and Operational Details

• The majority of the new checks will be done in EU member states, but will take place in Britain for those using the ferry through the Port of Dover or taking the train into the EU, the government said.

Statements from UK Officials

• "I was reassured that the EU commissioner for transport understood the concerns of holidaymakers and recognised the need for us to work together," Alexander said in the statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Louise Heavens)