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UK transport minister raises concerns with EU counterpart over new border checks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK transport minister raises concerns with EU counterpart over new border checks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Transport EU Policy

UK Minister Voices Concerns to EU Over New Border Checks, Travel Delays

Overview of New EU Border Security Checks and UK Response

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British transport minister Heidi Alexander has raised concerns over the European Union's new digital border security check system with the EU transport commissioner, her department said on Tuesday, following reports of long waits at passport control.

Key Details of the EU Entry/Exit System (EES)

Here are some details:

Collaboration Between UK and EU Officials

• Alexander and EU commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas will work together to ensure travel across the border is "as seamless as possible" during the summer holiday season and beyond, the government said.

Implementation and Scope of the EES

• The EU's Entry/Exit System became fully operational in April and applies to all 29 Schengen countries, most of which are EU member states.

Biometric Registration Requirements

• The new EES requires travellers to register their biometric details, such as fingerprints and a photo, when they arrive in the EU, replacing the previous system of manually stamping passports.

Impact on Travellers and Airlines

Passenger Experiences and Airline Warnings

• BBC News has said some passengers have reported missing their flights due to long queues, while budget airline Ryanair has warned of "queue chaos" from the new system, which it says is not ready yet.

UK Government Measures to Address Delays

• The British government has announced £20 million in new funding to increase the number of booths for passport checks at the country's main gateway to Europe, the Port of Dover.

Location of Checks and Operational Details

• The majority of the new checks will be done in EU member states, but will take place in Britain for those using the ferry through the Port of Dover or taking the train into the EU, the government said.

Statements from UK Officials

• "I was reassured that the EU commissioner for transport understood the concerns of holidaymakers and recognised the need for us to work together," Alexander said in the statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES), fully deployed from 10 April 2026, replaces passport stamps with biometric scans and has caused long queues, delays and missed flights across Schengen. (gov.uk)
  • Ryanair and other stakeholders have warned of ‘queue chaos’ and urged the EU to suspend or delay EES implementation during peak summer; the EU admits the system isn’t perfect but rejected suspensions. (corporate.ryanair.com)
  • The UK provided £10.5 million in 2024 and continued with £20 million in new funding to improve EES kiosks at Dover, Eurotunnel and other juxtaposed ports, while working with the EU to use legal flexibilities and digital tools to smooth travel. (questions-statements.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns has the UK transport minister raised about the EU's new border checks?
The minister is concerned about long waits at passport control due to the new digital Entry/Exit System and its impact on travel.
What is the EU's Entry/Exit System (EES)?
The EES is a digital border system requiring travelers to register biometric details upon arrival in the EU, replacing manual passport stamping.
How has the new EU border system affected travelers?
Travelers have reported long queues and missed flights, with warnings from budget airlines about potential 'queue chaos.'
What steps is the UK government taking to address travel delays?
The UK government has allocated £20 million to increase passport check booths at the Port of Dover to ease congestion.
Which locations are most affected by the new EU border checks?
Most checks are done in EU member states, but for ferries and trains from the UK, checks occur in Britain, especially at the Port of Dover.

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