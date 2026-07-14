GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dutch court rejects Glencore bid to buy back logistics unit at discount - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dutch court rejects Glencore bid to buy back logistics unit at discount

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Dutch Court Rejects Glencore's Discounted Buyback of Logistics Business

Court Ruling on Glencore's Attempted Buyback

By Pratima Desai

Background and Court Decision

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - A Dutch court has rejected Glencore’s attempt to buy back its former logistics unit Access World Group through a private transfer to a subsidiary, after opponents said the proposed price undervalued the business.

In an Amsterdam District Court ruling on July 2, released last week, the court said that London-listed Glencore could not transfer Access World shares to its subsidiary Tironimus. The hearing was held on May 21.

Public Auction vs. Private Sale

Glencore had not demonstrated that a public auction would be harmful, the court said. It added that Tironimus could participate as a bidder in a public auction that might also identify other interested buyers.

Glencore had sought court authorisation under Dutch law for a private sale of the shares to Tironimus. 

Conflict of Interest Concerns

But the proposed transfer to Tironimus created a genuine risk of a conflict of interest, the court said.

It refused the request, citing concerns over the earlier sale process and the valuation underpinning the proposed transaction, as well as the risk of a conflict of interest.

Glencore declined to comment.

Valuation and Sale Process Scrutinized

Details of Previous Sale

VALUATION QUESTIONED

Current owner Global Capital Merchants Limited, based in the British Virgin Islands, bought Access World from Glencore in 2022 for $176.7 million. 

Glencore originally provided GCM with a $100 million vendor loan to help finance the acquisition, which was subsequently increased to $140 million. 

Market Value and Bidding Process

That sale process was insufficient to show the market would not pay more because the company had not fully disclosed the process and the pool of bidders appeared restricted, the court said.

GCM failed to make a repayment due in January 2023. By March 31, 2026, the total outstanding amount was about $108.9 million, including about $20.3 million in interest, according to the court document.

Valuation Discrepancies

The court further questioned the valuation underpinning the proposed sale.

Glencore's valuer, Vantage Valuation, put the equity value at $51.4 million, according to two sources.

GCM could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Amsterdam District Court on July 2, 2026 rejected Glencore’s request for a private transfer of AWG shares to its subsidiary Tironimus due to lack of transparency and conflict‑of‑interest risks (lexboost.com).
  • The court found Glencore presented insufficient evidence that a public auction would be harmful and noted the proposed valuation of just $51.4 million by Vantage Valuation was seen as inadequate (lexboost.com).
  • Global Capital Merchants (GCM) had acquired AWG in late 2022 for $176.7 million—with Glencore having extended vendor loans up to $140 million—yet GCM defaulted, leaving about $108.9 million outstanding as of March 31, 2026 (lexboost.com).
  • This comes amid broader pressures: Access World is facing a $14.8 million arbitration claim that raises going‑concern doubts, potentially affecting metals markets—given AWG stores substantial volumes including around 20% of LME metals (marketscreener.com).
  • Meanwhile, the South African Competition Tribunal recently approved Glencore’s re‑acquisition of AWG through Tironimus, subject to public interest conditions, highlighting regulatory complexity across jurisdictions (comptrib.co.za).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Dutch court reject Glencore's attempt to buy back Access World?
The court cited concerns over valuation and potential conflicts of interest in Glencore's proposed private sale to its subsidiary.
Who currently owns Access World Group?
Access World Group is currently owned by Global Capital Merchants Limited, based in the British Virgin Islands.
How much did Global Capital Merchants pay Glencore for Access World?
Global Capital Merchants purchased Access World from Glencore in 2022 for $176.7 million.
What was the issue with the original sale process of Access World?
The court said the sale process lacked transparency, had an undisclosed process, and may have restricted the pool of bidders.
Can Glencore still acquire Access World?
Glencore can participate as a bidder in a public auction for Access World, as suggested by the court.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Spanish PM Sanchez's brother convicted in public hiring case

Spanish PM Sanchez's brother convicted in public hiring case

Image for London's FTSE indexes ease as Iran conflict rattles markets

London's FTSE indexes ease as Iran conflict rattles markets

Image for Crimea's Sevastopol restricts power supply after Ukrainian attacks

Crimea's Sevastopol restricts power supply after Ukrainian attacks

Image for UK transport minister raises concerns with EU counterpart over new border checks

UK transport minister raises concerns with EU counterpart over new border checks

Image for Analysis-Can US Senator Lindsey Graham's Ukraine initiatives survive without him?

Analysis-Can US Senator Lindsey Graham's Ukraine initiatives survive without him?

Image for EU approves €659 million in German aid for four chip plants

EU approves €659 million in German aid for four chip plants

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day
France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day
Image for ECB picks 36 payment service providers for digital euro pilot
ECB picks 36 payment service providers for digital euro pilot
Image for Resumption of hostilities in Middle East underlines instability, says BoE Governor Bailey
Resumption of hostilities in Middle East underlines instability, says BoE Governor Bailey
Image for German retailers warn of worsening business conditions as costs rise
German retailers warn of worsening business conditions as costs rise
Image for Russia prepares to reroute grain exports from Sea of Azov after Ukrainian attacks
Russia prepares to reroute grain exports from Sea of Azov after Ukrainian attacks
Image for BMW to recall over 29,000 US vehicles over fire risk
BMW to recall over 29,000 US vehicles over fire risk
Image for Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says
Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says
Image for Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows
Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows
Image for Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested
Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested
Image for Google probed by Swiss regulator over Android default search feature
Google probed by Swiss regulator over Android default search feature
Image for UK's Spire Healthcare names insider White as chair amid buyout talks
UK's Spire Healthcare names insider White as chair amid buyout talks
Image for UK retailer Debenhams sees sustained growth as marketplace shift pays off
UK retailer Debenhams sees sustained growth as marketplace shift pays off
View All Finance Posts