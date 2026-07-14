GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia prepares to reroute grain exports from Sea of Azov after Ukrainian attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia prepares to reroute grain exports from Sea of Azov after Ukrainian attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets International trade

Russia to Reroute Grain Exports from Sea of Azov After Recent Attacks

Impact of Attacks on Russian Grain Export Routes

Disruption in the Sea of Azov

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it is preparing to reroute grain shipments from the Sea of Azov after several vessels came under Ukrainian attacks in the sea last week, raising concerns over disruption to a route that handles about a quarter of its grain exports.

Shipping in the Sea of Azov remained restricted on Tuesday, according to Reuters sources, marking the biggest disruption to the Black Sea grain trade since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Government Response and Alternative Export Routes

Statements from Russian Ministries

Russia's Agriculture Ministry said the situation would not affect export volumes or domestic food supplies because grain could be redirected through alternative ports.

"Given Russia's significant capacity for transshipping agricultural cargo in various regions, supply logistics will be redirected if necessary," the ministry said in a statement.

Neither the agriculture nor the transport ministry, which issued a separate statement, confirmed that the restrictions on traffic in the Sea of Azov were in place.

Alternative Export Channels

Grain exporters said that cargoes could instead be routed through deep-water grain terminals on the Black Sea or via Baltic Sea ports, although some of those have been attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Infrastructure

Escalation of Strikes

The latest disruption comes as Ukraine intensifies long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure which has created fuel shortages across the country.

KYIV TARGETS RUSSIAN INFRASTRUCTURE

In recent months, Ukraine has carried out a series of attacks on Russian oil refineries, fuel depots, ports and other energy infrastructure, causing outages, disrupting fuel supplies and forcing Russia to redirect resources.

Current Shipping Restrictions

A source told Reuters on July 13 that commercial vessels could move freely within the Sea of Azov but were unable to enter or leave through the Kerch Strait.

Outlook for Russian Grain Exports

Commitments and Harvesting Season

Russia's Union of Grain Exporters and Producers also said on Tuesday that export commitments to foreign partners will be fully met despite the disruption.

Russia has begun harvesting new crops in southern regions but the new grain has not yet arrived in the seaports. Grain shipments from Russia typically slow in the months ahead of the harvesting campaign.

"The main goal of the work is to minimize the impact of temporary logistical difficulties on the sale of the new harvest by farmers," said local authorities in Rostov region, one of Russia's leading grain producers.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia temporarily halted shipping through the Don–Azov Channel following Ukrainian drone strikes that hit 13 vessels, including 10 tankers, on July 10, 2026, prompting rerouting of grain exports (marketscreener.com).
  • Shipping in the Sea of Azov remained restricted as of July 13, with commercial vessels allowed in the sea but barred from entering or exiting via the Kerch Strait, underscoring ongoing security concerns (marketscreener.com).
  • Russia plans to mitigate export impacts by redirecting cargo through deep-water Black Sea terminals, expanding Baltic Sea routes, and leveraging Caspian Sea corridors to markets like Iran (uk.finance.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia rerouting its grain exports from the Sea of Azov?
Russia is preparing to reroute grain exports after Ukrainian attacks on vessels in the Sea of Azov disrupted normal shipping routes.
Will the disruption in the Sea of Azov affect Russia's grain export volumes?
According to Russia's Agriculture Ministry, export volumes and domestic food supplies will not be affected as shipments can be redirected.
What alternative routes are available for Russian grain exports?
Grain exports may be routed through deep-water terminals on the Black Sea or via Baltic Sea ports.
How has Ukraine targeted Russian infrastructure in recent months?
Ukraine has launched attacks on Russian oil refineries, fuel depots, ports, and other energy infrastructure.
Are export commitments to foreign partners expected to be met?
Russia's Union of Grain Exporters and Producers stated that all export commitments will be fully met despite disruptions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day

France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day

Image for ECB picks 36 payment service providers for digital euro pilot

ECB picks 36 payment service providers for digital euro pilot

Image for Lebanon, Israel hold US-brokered talks in Rome to implement framework deal

Lebanon, Israel hold US-brokered talks in Rome to implement framework deal

Image for Resumption of hostilities in Middle East underlines instability, says BoE Governor Bailey

Resumption of hostilities in Middle East underlines instability, says BoE Governor Bailey

Image for Schools become battleground as Germany's far-right AfD eyes regional election

Schools become battleground as Germany's far-right AfD eyes regional election

Image for German retailers warn of worsening business conditions as costs rise

German retailers warn of worsening business conditions as costs rise

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BMW to recall over 29,000 US vehicles over fire risk
BMW to recall over 29,000 US vehicles over fire risk
Image for Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says
Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says
Image for Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows
Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows
Image for Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested
Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested
Image for Google probed by Swiss regulator over Android default search feature
Google probed by Swiss regulator over Android default search feature
Image for UK's Spire Healthcare names insider White as chair amid buyout talks
UK's Spire Healthcare names insider White as chair amid buyout talks
Image for UK retailer Debenhams sees sustained growth as marketplace shift pays off
UK retailer Debenhams sees sustained growth as marketplace shift pays off
Image for Watches of Switzerland sees robust US demand, signs of UK recovery
Watches of Switzerland sees robust US demand, signs of UK recovery
Image for UK's Ashmore tops inflow estimates on resilient emerging market asset demand
UK's Ashmore tops inflow estimates on resilient emerging market asset demand
Image for China's ICBC seeks return of four 737 MAX jets leased to SpiceJet, documents show
China's ICBC seeks return of four 737 MAX jets leased to SpiceJet, documents show
Image for German wholesale prices rise 4.9% in June
German wholesale prices rise 4.9% in June
Image for Ericsson profit beats forecast in second quarter
Ericsson profit beats forecast in second quarter
View All Finance Posts