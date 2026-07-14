Russia to Reroute Grain Exports from Sea of Azov After Recent Attacks

Impact of Attacks on Russian Grain Export Routes

Disruption in the Sea of Azov

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it is preparing to reroute grain shipments from the Sea of Azov after several vessels came under Ukrainian attacks in the sea last week, raising concerns over disruption to a route that handles about a quarter of its grain exports.

Shipping in the Sea of Azov remained restricted on Tuesday, according to Reuters sources, marking the biggest disruption to the Black Sea grain trade since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Government Response and Alternative Export Routes

Statements from Russian Ministries

Russia's Agriculture Ministry said the situation would not affect export volumes or domestic food supplies because grain could be redirected through alternative ports.

"Given Russia's significant capacity for transshipping agricultural cargo in various regions, supply logistics will be redirected if necessary," the ministry said in a statement.

Neither the agriculture nor the transport ministry, which issued a separate statement, confirmed that the restrictions on traffic in the Sea of Azov were in place.

Alternative Export Channels

Grain exporters said that cargoes could instead be routed through deep-water grain terminals on the Black Sea or via Baltic Sea ports, although some of those have been attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Infrastructure

Escalation of Strikes

The latest disruption comes as Ukraine intensifies long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure which has created fuel shortages across the country.

KYIV TARGETS RUSSIAN INFRASTRUCTURE

In recent months, Ukraine has carried out a series of attacks on Russian oil refineries, fuel depots, ports and other energy infrastructure, causing outages, disrupting fuel supplies and forcing Russia to redirect resources.

Current Shipping Restrictions

A source told Reuters on July 13 that commercial vessels could move freely within the Sea of Azov but were unable to enter or leave through the Kerch Strait.

Outlook for Russian Grain Exports

Commitments and Harvesting Season

Russia's Union of Grain Exporters and Producers also said on Tuesday that export commitments to foreign partners will be fully met despite the disruption.

Russia has begun harvesting new crops in southern regions but the new grain has not yet arrived in the seaports. Grain shipments from Russia typically slow in the months ahead of the harvesting campaign.

"The main goal of the work is to minimize the impact of temporary logistical difficulties on the sale of the new harvest by farmers," said local authorities in Rostov region, one of Russia's leading grain producers.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis and Louise Heavens)