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Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Firefighters battle Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris as two arrested

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Fontainebleau Forest Fire Near Paris Causes Major Disruptions and Arrests

Major Forest Fire Impacts and Emergency Response

Fire Breaks Out Near Historic Palace

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Firefighters battled through the night to tackle a blaze that tore through a historic forest near Paris on Tuesday, with at least two people arrested on suspicion of having started the fire near one of France's best-known royal palaces.

Extent of the Blaze and Firefighting Efforts

"It is not under control," Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said late on Monday, adding that the main blaze in Fontainebleau and another one nearby that started on Monday afternoon had scorched 1,300 hectares (3,212 acres).

Nunez said the fire was just a few kilometres away from the Palace of Fontainebleau, which explained the deployment of considerable resources, including water-carrying planes and helicopters.

Innovative Firefighting Tactics

For the first time, Canadair aircraft on Monday skimmed the River Seine to fill their tanks, attempting to contain a blaze that turned the sky black.

Disruptions to Transport and Local Communities

Just 70 km (40 miles) from Paris, the fire forced the closure of the A6 highway linking the capital with Lyon and the south. Smaller fires in the area also disrupted high-speed train services.

As many as 900 people were evacuated from their homes.

Record-Breaking Fire Season and Climate Concerns

Nunez said the Fontainebleau blaze is contributing to what will likely be a historic year for fires in France, with 32,000 hectares burned already this year, more than the total in 2025.

"We'll probably have a record year," he said. "We expected this with this major drought."

Heatwave and Climate Change Implications

Europe is enduring its third heatwave of the summer, with tinder-dry vegetation and high temperatures fuelling blazes from the Iberian Peninsula to France. Many scientists say climate change is making wildfires more frequent and difficult to combat.

Arrests and Ongoing Investigations

Nunez said 59 people have been arrested across France on suspicion of starting fires across the country. Around half were adults and half minors, with some repeat offenders, he said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • The Fontainebleau forest fire has devastated around 1,200 hectares in just 24 hours and remains uncontrolled as of July 14, elevating fears of a record-breaking wildfire season in France.
  • Highways (A6) and high-speed rail services are disrupted; approximately 900 residents have been evacuated, while two water‑bomber aircraft have been deployed, some scooping water directly from the Seine.
  • The blaze is part of an exceptional early wildfire season—over 32,000 hectares burned in France so far in 2026, exceeding the full 2025 total and reflecting the impact of ongoing heatwaves and drought.

Frequently Asked Questions

How large is the Fontainebleau forest fire near Paris?
The Fontainebleau forest fire has burned 1,300 hectares (3,212 acres) near the Palace of Fontainebleau.
What disruptions has the fire caused?
The fire led to the closure of the A6 highway and disrupted high-speed train services in the area.
How many people have been evacuated due to the fire?
Around 900 people were evacuated from their homes as a result of the fire.
Were there any arrests related to the Fontainebleau fire?
At least two people were arrested on suspicion of having started the Fontainebleau fire.
What is contributing to the increase in wildfires in France?
A major drought and recurring heatwaves, possibly driven by climate change, are causing more frequent and intense wildfires.

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