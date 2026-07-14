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Analysis-Can US Senator Lindsey Graham's Ukraine initiatives survive without him? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Can US Senator Lindsey Graham's Ukraine initiatives survive without him?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Can US Support for Ukraine Survive After Senator Graham's Death?

The Impact of Senator Graham's Death on US-Ukraine Relations

By Patricia Zengerle, Max Hunder and Andrea Shalal

Uncertainty for Ukraine's Future Support

WASHINGTON/KYIV, July 14 (Reuters) - For Ukraine and its supporters, the sudden death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham raises an important question: Without a close ally of President Donald Trump advocating loudly for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government, will his administration's recent tilt in favor of Kyiv last?

The answer will especially affect two major issues - legislation to sanction Russia, which Graham pushed for more than a year, and military assistance for Ukraine.

On both, the momentum has lately been in Ukraine's favor as Kyiv faces intensified attacks by Russia and pressure to end the nearly 4-1/2-year-long conflict.

Sanctions Legislation and Military Aid

Graham and other senators who back the sanctions bill announced on Friday that they had an agreement with the White House to move ahead on the "Sanctioning Russia Act," which has been stalled due to resistance from Trump despite being co-sponsored by 85 of 100 senators.

Trump himself said last week that he would grant Kyiv a license to make interceptors for the Patriot defensive missile system, although Zelenskiy's government says it needs more defensive munitions immediately.

Graham, 71, died late on Saturday, a day after his 10th trip to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, during which he announced the agreement with the White House to finally move forward on the Russia sanctions bill.

Linking Kyiv and Trump

The South Carolina senator had lobbied for years for military assistance for Ukraine and served as a link between Kyiv and the Trump administration, often alongside Democrats.

Last year, he helped arrange a critical minerals agreement between the United States and Kyiv, convincing Trump to back a plan giving the United States preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals projects in exchange for investment.

"He was successful in leading President Trump to pivot in his position toward Ukraine," said Matthew Murray, a former Commerce Department official now teaching at Georgetown and Columbia universities.

"The senator's good work here will be self-sustaining and self-executing," Murray said.

Zelenskiy said he was "deeply saddened" by Graham's passing. "We remained in constant dialogue, and I will miss our conversations. We met twice in just the past week," he said in a statement.

Mixed Record and Political Complexities

Analysts said Graham's overall record had been mixed on Ukraine, complicated by Trump's at-times strained relations with Zelenskiy, his "America First" foreign policy and the costly war with Iran that consumes U.S. resources and increases pressure to allow Russian oil shipments as a way of moderating energy prices.

"It's a big loss for Ukraine. I don't think anyone should have any illusions about it," said Scott Anderson of the Brookings Institution, noting that Graham acted as an important behind-the-scenes influence on Trump from the more internationalist wing of the Republican Party.

But even Graham was unable to convince Trump to allow a vote on the sanctions bill, and the last major Ukraine aid legislation passed by both the House and Senate was $61 billion in April 2024. Many Republicans have grown cooler to Kyiv since Trump began his second term in January 2025.

'The President's Ear': The Challenge Ahead

It could be more difficult to pass the sanctions bill or further security assistance without someone like Graham, a former Trump critic who became a close ally and frequent golf partner, leaning on the president.

Additionally, several other pro-Ukraine lawmakers, including former Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, are also leaving Congress in January.

"Ukraine has lost an advocate that had the president's ear," said Charles Lichfield, deputy director of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center.

Trump's Evolving Stance on Ukraine

Trump has at times put sustained pressure on Zelenskiy's government to agree to a peace deal that could mean painful concessions and harshly criticized the Ukrainian leader. Early last year, he berated the Ukrainian leader in the Oval Office, saying he was insufficiently grateful for U.S. military support.

But Trump's tone lately has grown more conciliatory.

Zelenskiy said after a NATO summit this month that Ukraine and the U.S. had reached a political agreement on licenses for production of Patriot interceptors and that the two sides were talking about joint drone production.

And Trump is expected to allow a vote on the sanctions bill, which targets countries that buy Russian oil, gas and uranium.

Legacy and Prospects for Sanctions Bill

The bill's other supporters in both the Senate and House of Representatives said they would push for its passage as a tribute to Graham, with some suggesting it should be renamed after Graham.

"There can be no more fitting tribute to Lindsey," Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee and a bill co-sponsor, said in a statement.

The Senate has not yet announced a timeline for a vote, but the chamber's Republican majority leader, John Thune of South Dakota, said on CNN that passing it would be an "incredible legacy" for Graham.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Graham’s death leaves a void in the Senate’s pro‑Ukraine and sanctions push amid narrow GOP control, risking delays in key legislation. (investing.com)
  • Many senators seek to honor his legacy by advancing the Russia sanctions bill quickly, though success hinges on explicit White House backing and continued bipartisan coordination. (semafor.com)
  • His role as a translator between Ukraine, Trump’s America‑First stance, and internationalist Republicans was rare and may be hard to replicate, potentially threatening sustained support for Kyiv. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Lindsey Graham support Ukraine?
Graham advocated for US military aid, sanctions against Russia, and facilitated agreements such as US access to Ukrainian critical minerals.
What could change for US sanctions on Russia after Graham's death?
It may become harder to pass the sanctions bill without Graham's influence on President Trump and other lawmakers.
Did Graham have an impact on Trump’s Ukraine policies?
Yes, Graham acted as a key link and advocate, helping shift Trump's position toward supporting Ukraine.
Who else backs Ukraine in US Congress?
Some other pro-Ukraine lawmakers remain, but key supporters like Mitch McConnell are also leaving, reducing strong advocacy.
Has US support for Ukraine changed since Trump’s second term?
Since January 2025, many Republicans have become less supportive of Kyiv due to evolving political priorities and pressures.

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