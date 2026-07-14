Ukraine Stresses EU Integration Will Continue Despite Government Change

Ukraine's Commitment to EU Membership Amid Political Transition

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - An upcoming change of Ukraine's government will not impact the country's European Union integration, Taras Kachka, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European integration, said on Tuesday, as Kyiv pushes on with its plans for EU membership.

Government Priorities and Reform Process

"This is an unconditional priority for Ukrainian government so that the negotiations will go, and as well as a reform process," Kachka said in Brussels ahead of the formal opening of a second area of accession negotiations with Ukraine, covering external relations.

President Zelenskiy's Strategic Goals

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who announced on Sunday that he planned to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after only a year in office, has made EU membership a key strategic goal to anchor his country in Europe's political mainstream.

EU Perspectives on Enlargement

Irish Presidency's Role

Ireland currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, and Irish European Affairs minister Thomas Byrne expressed confidence that progress would be made with Ukraine, as well as with other countries looking to join the EU, such as Moldova, Montenegro and Albania.

Significance of Accession Negotiations

"We've had really significant engagements on enlargement, and we really see today as a very, very significant moment in the process. I think it's good for the European Union and it's good for all of the citizens of the accession countries who fervently wish to join the European Union," said Byrne.

Accession Process Details

In the accession process, candidate countries negotiate policy "chapters" which are grouped into six thematic clusters, including fundamental rights, internal market and external relations.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Brussels; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Aidan Lewis)