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Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Government change will not impact Ukraine's EU integration, deputy PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets EU Integration Ukraine

Ukraine Stresses EU Integration Will Continue Despite Government Change

Ukraine's Commitment to EU Membership Amid Political Transition

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - An upcoming change of Ukraine's government will not impact the country's European Union integration, Taras Kachka, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European integration, said on Tuesday, as Kyiv pushes on with its plans for EU membership.

Government Priorities and Reform Process

"This is an unconditional priority for Ukrainian government so that the negotiations will go, and as well as a reform process," Kachka said in Brussels ahead of the formal opening of a second area of accession negotiations with Ukraine, covering external relations.

President Zelenskiy's Strategic Goals

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who announced on Sunday that he planned to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after only a year in office, has made EU membership a key strategic goal to anchor his country in Europe's political mainstream.

EU Perspectives on Enlargement

Irish Presidency's Role

Ireland currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, and Irish European Affairs minister Thomas Byrne expressed confidence that progress would be made with Ukraine, as well as with other countries looking to join the EU, such as Moldova, Montenegro and Albania.

Significance of Accession Negotiations

"We've had really significant engagements on enlargement, and we really see today as a very, very significant moment in the process. I think it's good for the European Union and it's good for all of the citizens of the accession countries who fervently wish to join the European Union," said Byrne.

Accession Process Details

In the accession process, candidate countries negotiate policy "chapters" which are grouped into six thematic clusters, including fundamental rights, internal market and external relations.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Brussels; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Taras Kachka affirmed on July 14 in Brussels that despite Prime Minister Svyrydenko’s upcoming replacement, Ukraine’s EU integration and reform path remain top priorities.
  • Ireland, holding the EU Council presidency from 1 July to 31 December 2026, is facilitating enlargement efforts, notably opening cluster 6 (external relations) with Ukraine and Moldova.
  • The EU’s unanimous backing to launch the new accession cluster underscores renewed momentum following Hungary’s earlier veto lift, signaling continued political support despite internal government changes in Kyiv.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Ukraine's government change affect its EU integration process?
No, Ukraine's deputy prime minister stated that the government's change will not impact the country's EU integration.
Who is leading Ukraine’s efforts for EU integration?
Taras Kachka, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European integration, is leading these efforts.
What is the main priority for Ukraine’s government regarding the EU?
EU membership and advancing negotiations and reforms are unconditional priorities for the Ukrainian government.
What recent announcement did President Zelenskiy make?
President Zelenskiy announced plans to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after only a year in office.
How does the EU accession process work for candidate countries?
Candidate countries negotiate policy 'chapters' in six thematic clusters, including fundamental rights and external relations.

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