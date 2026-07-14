Sevastopol in Crimea Restricts Power Due to Ukrainian Strikes on Energy Infrastructure

Impact of Ukrainian Strikes on Sevastopol's Energy and Fuel Supplies

Power Supply Limitations and Local Response

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Sevastopol, one of the largest cities in Russian-controlled Crimea, is limiting power supplies after overnight Ukrainian attacks, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Fuel Shortages and Gasoline Restrictions

Crimea has already introduced restrictions on gasoline usage because of fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries and logistics infrastructure.

Official Statements and Mitigation Efforts

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram that electricity would be supplied for two hours, followed by six-hour outages.

Stabilization Measures

"I understand how difficult this is, which is why we are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation. A team of specialists is currently working to reconfigure the system and deploy all available reserves," he said.

"Our goal is to reduce the shortfall by this evening and make outages and switching operations less frequent."

Advice to Residents

He also urged households to avoid using high-power appliances where possible to prevent overloading the system.

Broader Context: Ukrainian Attacks and Crimea's Status

Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy and logistics infrastructure have disrupted fuel supplies, with many strikes targeting Crimea in an effort to undermine Russia's control of the peninsula.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, although most countries do not recognise Moscow's authority over the region.

(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Mark Potter)