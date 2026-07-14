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Finance

Crimea's Sevastopol restricts power supply after Ukrainian attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics Energy

Sevastopol in Crimea Restricts Power Due to Ukrainian Strikes on Energy Infrastructure

Impact of Ukrainian Strikes on Sevastopol's Energy and Fuel Supplies

Power Supply Limitations and Local Response

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Sevastopol, one of the largest cities in Russian-controlled Crimea, is limiting power supplies after overnight Ukrainian attacks, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Fuel Shortages and Gasoline Restrictions

Crimea has already introduced restrictions on gasoline usage because of fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries and logistics infrastructure.

Official Statements and Mitigation Efforts

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram that electricity would be supplied for two hours, followed by six-hour outages.

Stabilization Measures

"I understand how difficult this is, which is why we are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation. A team of specialists is currently working to reconfigure the system and deploy all available reserves," he said.

"Our goal is to reduce the shortfall by this evening and make outages and switching operations less frequent."

Advice to Residents

He also urged households to avoid using high-power appliances where possible to prevent overloading the system.

Broader Context: Ukrainian Attacks and Crimea's Status

Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy and logistics infrastructure have disrupted fuel supplies, with many strikes targeting Crimea in an effort to undermine Russia's control of the peninsula.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, although most countries do not recognise Moscow's authority over the region.

(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Sevastopol’s governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced rotating power outages—two hours on, six hours off—due to damage to energy infrastructure from Ukrainian strikes, and said technicians are working to stabilize supply and deploy reserves. (apnews.com)
  • Crimea, already facing severe fuel shortages, has imposed gasoline rationing, halted civilian fuel sales, and suspended summer camps and public services as Ukraine’s drone and missile campaign tightens its supply lines. (investing.com)
  • Ukraine’s strategy targeting refineries, fuel depots, transport corridors, and even sea tankers has disrupted Russia’s refining capacity and forced emergency measures including fuel imports and export bans to manage the tightening crisis. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sevastopol restricting electricity supply?
Sevastopol is restricting power due to damage from recent Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure, leading to electricity shortfalls.
How long will the power outages in Sevastopol last?
Residents will receive electricity for two hours followed by six-hour outages as officials work to stabilize the system.
What else has been restricted in Crimea due to the attacks?
Crimea has introduced restrictions on gasoline usage because of fuel shortages caused by strikes on refineries and logistics infrastructure.
What measures are being taken to restore power in Sevastopol?
Specialists are working to reconfigure the system and deploy reserves with the aim to reduce outages by the evening.
Why are Ukrainian strikes targeting Crimea?
Ukrainian strikes are targeting Crimea to disrupt Russian energy and logistics infrastructure and undermine Russia's control of the peninsula.

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