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Headlines

Spanish PM Sanchez's brother convicted in public hiring case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Spanish PM’s Brother Banned from Public Office Over Hiring Misconduct

Details of the Court Ruling and Sentencing

Background of the Case

MADRID, July 14 (Reuters) - David Sanchez, the brother of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was found guilty of administrative misconduct and sentenced to a nine-year ban from public office over his hiring by the provincial government of Badajoz in 2017, a court document showed on Tuesday.

Implications for Public Office Holders

Reactions and Next Steps

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • David Sánchez was convicted of prevaricación administrativa over his 2017 hiring as provincial coordinator of conservatories, resulting in a nine‑year disqualification from public office, with no prison sentence imposed.
  • One of the charges—illegal appointment—had been dropped earlier due to prescription, narrowing the remaining conviction to administrative misconduct (rtve.es).
  • Co‑defendant Miguel Ángel Gallardo, former president of the Badajoz provincial government, received the same nine‑year ban, while the prosecution and defense had both sought acquittals citing lack of evidence (eldiario.es).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was convicted in Spain's recent public hiring case?
David Sanchez, the brother of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was found guilty of administrative misconduct related to a 2017 hiring case.
What sentence did David Sanchez receive for administrative misconduct?
David Sanchez received a nine-year ban from holding public office for his role in the public hiring case.
Which government was involved in David Sanchez's hiring?
The provincial government of Badajoz was involved in the 2017 hiring of David Sanchez.
What was David Sanchez convicted of in Spain?
David Sanchez was convicted of administrative misconduct in connection with his hiring by a provincial government.

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