Spanish PM’s Brother Banned from Public Office Over Hiring Misconduct
Details of the Court Ruling and Sentencing
Background of the Case
MADRID, July 14 (Reuters) - David Sanchez, the brother of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was found guilty of administrative misconduct and sentenced to a nine-year ban from public office over his hiring by the provincial government of Badajoz in 2017, a court document showed on Tuesday.
Implications for Public Office Holders
Reactions and Next Steps
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by David Latona)